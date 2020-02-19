Trent Robinson has made Sydney roosters "from good to excellent," says Phil Clarke | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLad418da776c3bb55873f0b7264da2b5211% %MINIFYHTMLad418da776c3bb55873f0b7264da2b5212%

Phil Clarke says coach Trent Robinson is the reason for the recent success of Sydney Roosters in which they won consecutive NRL titles in the last two seasons

Trent Robinson has turned Sydney's roosters "from good to excellent," Phil Clarke said before his World Club Challenge game against St Helens.

The roosters, NRL champions, will face Kristian Woolf's Saints on Saturday live Sky Sports Action from 7pm on the last edition of the World Club Challenge.

Coach Robinson joined the Sydney team in 2013, and Clarke says it's his touch that has led roosters to consecutive national titles in the last two seasons.

"He made them good to excellent," Clarke said. Sky sports news. "It really made them connect and play at a high level and they have been tremendously successful and very, very consistent."

"They are really looking forward to this game against St Helens. They give tremendous importance to winning their championship, the NRL Grand Final, so they can come here and play here again."

Trent Robinson's roosters will face St. Helens in the World Club Challenge

Clarke says he is "confident and positive,quot; for a victory for the Saints, but they will have to take advantage of all the opportunities that Australians present to them.

"They were impressed on the last two occasions they played in the World Club Challenge," he said. Sky sports pundit.

"They will have to take every opportunity. In the last 10 times that this World Club Challenge was played, eight times the Australian team won it. The Saints must start well and convert that 20% chance into a 50% chance. And then I hope a little luck. "

Roosters of St Helens vs Sydney Live

& # 39; There was a small war of words after the game & # 39;

In the Super League, Kevin Brown of Salford received a two-game ban on a header against Jordan Turner during the 10-10 Friday loss by Huddersfield. Clarke said "bad blood,quot; is brewing between the sides and is already looking forward to the return in April.

"I can't remember in the last five or six years having seen (Brown) disciplined or expelled, and yet there was an allegation after the game by Jordan Turner, the player he contacted, that this is not the first time, "said Clarke.

See the highlights while Huddersfield Giants beats Salford Red Devils in a tense Super League match at AJ Bell Stadium

"Some bad blood is brewing between Salford and Huddersfield and there was a small war of words after the match between the two coaches."

"It is inexcusable, makes direct contact with the head and has been expelled for two games for doing so. He has clearly contacted the head and may be fortunate to be excluded only for two games."

"I am fascinated, the next time these two sides meet I think it could be very, very tasty."

"I don't know what is going on between the trainers or the players of these two sides, but clearly there is a massive battle. Only one of them has the opportunity to reach the play-offs later this year and they know it is a dog to eat dog ".