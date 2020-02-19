Transitional man arrested for violent sexual assault of woman in Fremont gym class – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML5efe7e34437f645130e2748937a7a81f11% %MINIFYHTML5efe7e34437f645130e2748937a7a81f12%

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – A transitional man was arrested for the violent sexual assault of a female victim at a 24 Hour Fitness gym in Fremont on Monday and detectives believe there may be other possible victims, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Jonathan Anderson, 33. Around 6:20 p.m., police said the victim was doing push-ups while attending a 24-hour training class in the 39300 block of Paseo Padre Parkway.

%MINIFYHTML5efe7e34437f645130e2748937a7a81f13% %MINIFYHTML5efe7e34437f645130e2748937a7a81f14%

%MINIFYHTML5efe7e34437f645130e2748937a7a81f15% %MINIFYHTML5efe7e34437f645130e2748937a7a81f16%

Anderson entered the class without warning, approached the victim and pushed her to the ground, police said. Anderson, a large 6-foot, 1-inch-tall man weighing 255 pounds, forced the victim to the ground, lowered her clothes and tried to sexually assault her.

The woman shouted for help and a good Samaritan in the gym immediately came to his aid, pushing Anderson out of her and standing between them to quell any additional assault.

The gym employees realized the situation and also arrested Anderson until the police arrived and arrested him.

Police interviewed several witnesses and gathered video evidence of the gym, but Anderson then confessed the attack in detail.

He was on probation for two previous convictions: a DUI and a previous robbery. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

Anderson will be charged with serious sexual assault, assault with intent to commit oral intercourse and parole violation. Your charge reading is scheduled for February 20.

Detectives seek to speak with anyone who has contacted Anderson recently due to the seriousness of his actions and the nature of the crime. They believe that the assault on women in the gym may not have been the first time they assaulted someone similarly.

The police also praised the Good Samaritan's actions to help the victim.

"The Fremont Police Department wishes to thank the Good Samaritan for intervening in the attack," said Lt. Michael Tegner. “His quick action stopped this horrific assault and helped in the quick arrest of the suspect. It took courage and courage to intervene. ”

Anyone who has information about this incident should call the Fremont Police Department Investigation Unit at 510-790-6954 or send an anonymous suggestion by sending a text message with TIP FREMONTPD followed by their message at 888-777, or through the web at https: // local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.