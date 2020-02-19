Trai proposes to withdraw 50 paise in SMS beyond the daily limit of 100 – Latest news

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has proposed to eliminate a fixed rate of 50 countries for each SMS sent beyond a daily limit of 100 messages per SIM. In its tariff order in November 2012, Trai had notified a minimum rate of 50 paise to curb the threat of annoying messages.

"With the introduction of TCCCPR (Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations) 2018, it is considered that SMS rate regulation may not be necessary.

"Consequently, the draft Telecommunications Rate Order (65th Amendment), 2020 proposes the withdrawal of regulatory provisions related to the SMS rate introduced by the Telecommunications Rate Order (54th Amendment)," Trai said in the project of the Telecommunications Tariff Order (65th Amendment), 2020.

%MINIFYHTMLfe43ba4cfa06354b211f18cdaf43b70a11% %MINIFYHTMLfe43ba4cfa06354b211f18cdaf43b70a12%

The regulator set March 3 as the deadline for stakeholder comments on the draft and March 17 for comments against it.