Toya Johnson attends Tammy Rivera's listening party – See photos

Toya Johnson has recently attended Tammy Rivera's listening party. He made sure to share some photos in his social media account of this event to keep his fans and followers updated. Check out the photos below.

‘I stopped at my listening party boo @charliesangelll! You are really talking shit about these new songs! I'm so here for it! New music coming soon! "Toya subtitled his post.

Someone said: & # 39; I know you by Wayne, but I follow you because you are a Louisiana top model & # 39 ;, and another follower posted this: & # 39; I love how they support each other ❤️❤️ is not competition, nobody is riding the The next person who covers the tail is a genuine support. I love.

A commenter praised Toya's boots: "The boots,quot; are dangerous. I would buy them for my lady OL @toyajohnson. "

Apart from this, Toya shared a new video on her YouTube channel, which you can watch below.

One person on YouTube posted: Estás You are telling the truth! Being a teenage mother was no joke! But we made it! 😩🧡 I have no borders, but I am here. 🙌🏾😩 ’

Somoene more said: Sin Without disrespecting the makeup artist, but my God! Can you wait until you finish talking to ask a question or give your own thoughts? !! Honestly, we clicked on this video for you and to hear what you have to say. "

Another person posted this: ‘Toya is very inspiring, and she always keeps it RAW … You definitely have to be responsible when you have children !!! Everything you do has a responsibility. "

In other news, Toya shared a couple of photos with Robert Rushing and his baby, Reign Rushing, of the Dutch Double Competition: this was a successful event included in the Weight No More movement.

Ad

People who attended the event loved it and made sure to praise Toya in the comments.



Post views:

one