Tottenham 0 – 1 RB Leipzig

Tottenham faces an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals after suffering a 1-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last 16 draws at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Timo Werner scored from the penalty spot in the 58th minute after Ben Davies committed a foul on Konrad Laimer, but the final score could have been much worse for Jose Mourinho's team if the visitors had converted a series of initial opportunities.

RB Leipzig was totally dominant in the first half, immobilized the hosts and opened them repeatedly, only to be frustrated by a combination of his own waste and the sharp reflexes of Hugo Lloris.

The Spurs improved after Werner finally broke the deadlock, with Giovani Lo Celso getting closer when his curly free kick was thrown to the post by RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, but it was too little and too late, leaving them with an important task to cancel the deficit in the second tranche of next month.

More to follow …