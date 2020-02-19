Toto Wolff says that Red Bull is Mercedes' biggest threat in F1 2020

%MINIFYHTML6027837c23c0745cc40e579a3f1662cb11% %MINIFYHTML6027837c23c0745cc40e579a3f1662cb12%





Ted Kravitz from Sky F1 looks at the Mercedes W11 in more detail after the team beat the timesheets on the first day of the first test in Barcelona.

Toto Wolff believes that Red Bull will be Mercedes' biggest challenge in F1 2020, and believes that the opportunity to make Max Verstappen the youngest world champion will be his driving force.

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton made their ideal beginnings to win their seventh Constructors and Pilots Championship, beating the time tables on the first day of the pre-season tests in Barcelona, ​​with Valtteri Bottas second. Mercedes also accumulated the most miles, completing 174 laps between its two drivers.

But Verstappen and Red Bull, historically slow initiators during the hybrid era, also enjoyed an impressive opening day with the Dutchman completing 168 laps, although it spanned twice in the most dramatic moments of the day.

Red Bull finished 2019 as the closest threat to Mercedes, and with stable regulations, Wolff believes they will concentrate more in 2020 on a commitment to Verstappen to beat Sebastian Vettel's record as the youngest F1 champion.

"I think Red Bull (it's the main challenge) because Max can be the youngest world champion if he wins," said the Mercedes boss Sky Sports F1.

"I think Red Bull and Helmut (Marko) are going to put a big emphasis on this, it would be a good thing for them, so I think Red Bull will focus a lot on 2020."

Vettel was 23 years old and 134 days old when he won his first world championship with Red Bull in 2010. Verstappen will be 23 years old and 60 days old at the Abu Dhabi GP that ends the season in November.

Verstappen: we have improved where we wanted

Verstappen won three great prizes in 2019 and claimed his first position of privilege, and the Dutchman was in a good mood after the first day of his career in Barcelona.

"We have definitely improved the car in the areas we wanted," he said. Sky Sports F1.

"So now we just have to do a lot of laps and try all the parts and see where we can improve it more."

"Hopefully enough."

& # 39; First indications of W11 good & # 39;

Wolff was encouraged by the start that the new Mercedes W11 had put to the test, but he hopes that the balance of resources between 2020 and the 2021 season, and subsequent changes in regulation, will be fundamental in the race for the championship.

"We had some weaknesses (in 2019). We observed all the angles inside the car, and Valtteri's comments after this first morning were positive: the car has more grip in general, it feels together and I think that as a first sign it is good, "Wolff said.

"In some strange way, we are beyond the numbers (of championships). It's about enjoying what we do and trying to develop. We try to develop the team and push the needle."

"It is not about the seventh championship, but in reality it is doing it every weekend as well as we can, because 2021 comes this massive revolution with a cap of costs and completely new technical regulations and we want to be fit by then being very competitive in 2020 ".

Wolff also believes that "there is no reason,quot; for Hamilton to leave the team at the end of the season when his current contract expires.

"It's about keeping your feet on the ground. If it were to happen (Lewis wins his seventh championship), I think he feels very comfortable in this team and we enjoy working with him, so there's no reason to go, regardless of whether he wins the seventh this year or in the future. "

Can Red Bull hold a title challenge?

Analysis of Ted Kravitz from Sky Sports F1 …

"Red Bull needs to reward Max's faith in them that they are the team that will be a Mercedes beater. Verstappen has committed (until 2023) since Red Bull has convinced him that not only the car but also the engine It is going to be a Mercedes whisk, so Red Bull must begin to meet on that side of the deal.

"I go back to the engine. We saw last year that the Ferrari was a leader in its class, then we took a dip and Mercedes returned and Renault thinks they are joining the party. They are the leading power units in their class." Have we seen that of Honda on all kinds of tracks? I don't think we've seen it, we've seen it in some and Verstappen won some races last year with that power unit, but a lot will depend on that power unit being absolutely Mercedes and Ferrari hitting on all kinds of tracks for Verstappen to ride. that kind of assault in the championship.

"Honda has done a fantastic job closing the gap. But you still have Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault with more years and experience with this hybrid engine and they can use it. I still think Honda still has that last stretch."

Watch Winter Testing daily live on Sky Sports F1 and the Sky Sports app. The sessions last from 8 a.m. at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at 5 p.m., followed by The Story So Far with interviews with drivers and the verdict of the day.