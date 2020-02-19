Torrential rains hit parts of the southern United States | News

The vast fields became large lakes throughout western Tennessee, including the small town of Halls, where it became cold and extremely humid.

A team from the Tennessee Department of Transportation worked to close State Highway 88 outside Halls, when water began to move over the road that connects US Highway 51 and the Mississippi River.

%MINIFYHTMLbe3099075d47112f3169f2a0a3d14a7311% %MINIFYHTMLbe3099075d47112f3169f2a0a3d14a7312%

Forecasters expect more heavy rains in southern parts devastated by flooding on Tuesday, prolonging misery for worried people who cannot return to their homes surrounded by water.

Some of the most affected areas were under sudden flood surveillance, as the National Meteorological Service said it was expected to drop up to 5 centimeters (2 inches) of rain, and even more in some places, in a short period of time. in the center of Mississippi.

The National Center for Meteorological Prediction projected the greatest likelihood of heavy rains in a band from eastern Louisiana through the central parts of Mississippi and Alabama and to the west end of Georgia.

Authorities around the capital city of Mississippi, Jackson, warned hundreds of residents not to return to their homes until they receive clear authorization after Monday's devastating floods.

The flashback flooding left muddy watermarks on the sides of cars in the Harbor Pines mobile home community in the suburbs of Ridgeland, not far from where Ross Barnett reservoir managers have been trying to contain the Pearl River.

Water still surrounded dozens of mobile homes on Tuesday, although they had fallen 0.6 meters (2 feet) or more since Monday.

The crews went from lot to lot to verify the work of the ducts under the mobile homes to determine how many had been flooded by water.

The power remained off as a precaution and it is still unclear when residents can return.

Meanwhile, on the Gulf coast, water that drains into the ocean cut a neighborhood on the Tensaw River in Baldwin County, Alabama, where residents had to use boats to get to their homes, media reported.

The Mobile River is forecast to reach more than 1.2 meters (4 feet) above the flood level this weekend north of Mobile.

The governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, issued a state of emergency that ordered state agencies to help with recent floods and allowed the local school systems where the floods occurred to seek relief to meet the requirements of the school calendar.

An almost record rainy winter led to agonizing options for reservoir managers, who had to release water that made floods worse for some people living downstream while saving many other properties from damage.