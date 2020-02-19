Toni Braxton flaunts his best assets with a tight dress in a video where it is filmed from behind: the living legend surprised fans with its curves

Toni Braxton showed at age 52 that he looks more than exceptional, as the legendary singer set Instagram on fire with his latest post.

The singer of "Un-break My Heart,quot; recently shared a short video, in which she could be seen walking in what appeared to be the corridor of a hotel.

However, from the video clip, it became clear that the music star initially did not know that it was being filmed and could be heard complaining about his supposedly uncomfortable heels.

Apparently, meanwhile, someone from the Braxton team decided to film it from behind, and at one point in the clip, a person claims that the diva is "killing him from behind,quot; in reference to the singer's well-maintained curves.

In the video, the Braxton team continues to tease her jokingly because later, another person comments, "she had a little extra jiggle." At the same time, the diva responds that she does not need the additional shaking and quickly tries to hide her lower parts with one hand.

The evergreen musical diva looked great in the new video clip, as it appeared in a tight dress with leopard print and a line that came under the knees.

The celebrity combined her outfit with leopard heels, elegant earrings and her usual short haircut. For the occasion, Braxton kept its makeup simple and natural looking.

The publication quickly generated thousands of likes, and the singer's numerous followers rushed to praise her for her eternal beauty.

A fan said: "She still looks good and strong … I love you, Miss Toni B.

Ahhh ❤️❤️❤️ … .. Love me a little You Toniiiii @tonibraxton 😘😘😘😘 I don't care who knows. 🤗🤗🤗🤗🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 "

Another commentator said: “So, Megan, is your stallion trans or something? Oh my God!! Lawd has just fallen dead, beautiful and elegant as hell. 😩 "

This sponsor wrote: “Like Fine Wine it is improving over time. 😍You and @tamronhall could be twins from behind! 😍 #Fabulous ”

A fourth follower shared: "What are you doing girl with all that? !!!!" So beautiful head to toe. Sister got cakes for days 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂. Toni, you know you're awesome. Stop playing! 😍 "

A fifth person even commented on "Toni the Stallion," while others were overwhelmed by the impressive features of the legend.

Toni brad is still in great demand after all these years in the industry.



