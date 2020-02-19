Tom Holland rules out making a new version of & # 39; Back to the future & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML5413c36d0f7a4d1b6cb51657e58c4f5f11% %MINIFYHTML5413c36d0f7a4d1b6cb51657e58c4f5f12%

The actor of & # 39; Spider-Man: Homecoming & # 39; He has no plans to appear in a new version of the classic movie after his face was used digitally to replace the original actor Michael J. Fox in a viral video.

Tom holland has ruled out appearing in a new version of "Return to the future"since it is a" perfect movie ".

The 23-year-old star was the center of a viral video "deepfake" that reinvents the comedy of the time travel of 1985, which used digital technology to map Holland's face in Michael J. Foxit's Marty McFly, and Robert Downey Jr.face to Christopher LloydDoc Brown

While the clip aroused a revived interest in a revival, the "Spider-Man: back home"The actor insisted that he disagrees with the idea.

"I wouldn't be interested because it's a perfect movie," he told Entertainment Tonight.

He continued explaining that playing the character would also be redundant when it comes to his own body of work.

"When arrive Spiderman, my goal was to be the Marty McFly of my generation, "Holland explained." When I was on the press tour, a journalist told me: & # 39; Do you realize that you are like Marty McFly in this movie? & # 39; And I was like, & # 39; (OK!) Done & # 39 ;. "

Director Robert Zemeckis previously called the speech of a new version "scandalous," telling the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph: "Oh, God no … That can't happen until Bob (Gale, screenwriter) and I are dead. And then I'm sure they will, unless there is a way our properties can stop it. "

According to the contracts that the couple signed, the two men have the last word on the production of any movie related to "Back to the future" as long as they live.

The greatest interest in the franchise occurs before the launch of "Back to the future: the musical"at the Manchester Opera House in the United Kingdom on Thursday.