The national electoral commission of Togo has revoked the accreditation of a leading independent observer group to oversee the country's presidential elections, just a few days before the date of the vote.

Long-standing president Faure Gnassingbe is expected to win Saturday's elections, extending his family's government for decades after firing a wave of anti-government protests in 2017 and 2018.

In a letter dated February 17, the commission said it had canceled the accreditation of the National Consultation of the Civil Society of Togo to present its 500 observers across the country, accusing him of "preparing to carry out the interference,quot; in the vote

The measure came after authorities previously blocked the monitors of the Catholic Church from observing the elections, which government critics claim will not be free and fair.

When the government of #Go Cancel the observer credential of the largest independent civil society organization, one should be concerned in the elections of this February 22.

While the electoral campaign is underway, Togolese have to decide whether to grant a fourth term for Gnassingbe. The current 53-year-old leader took office in 2005 after the death of his father Eyadema Gnassingbe, who led the country for 38 years after taking power in a coup in 1967.

A series of major protests swept the country of some eight million people in 2017 and 2018 demanding that Gnassingbe leave power. However, the demonstrations were stifled by a fierce repression of the government and divided between the opposition, with Gnassingbe's control now stronger than ever.

The president prompted constitutional changes in May that allowed him to appear again this year and possibly remain in office until 2030.

The constitutional change limits the presidential term to two five-year terms, but does not take into account the three terms that Gnassingbe has already fulfilled.

"Supporters of President Gnassingbe believe he provides security and stability for the Togolese," said Ahmed Idris of Al Jazeera, reporting from the capital of Togo, Lome.

"But the opposition says it can only grow the economy and bring prosperity to Togo," Idris said.

While reviving the economy is a concern for many who live in rural areas where 60 percent of people lack access to electricity and clean water, some believe that reforms alone would not be enough to solve their problems.

"There is widespread poverty among the population," Togolese journalist Carlos Ketohou told Al Jazeera.

"There is little or no economic empowerment for the poor. Some voters want a change from the current regime, for them it will mean economic freedom," Ketohou said.

According to the World Food Program, approximately half of the population is affected by food insecurity, while almost 70 percent of rural households live below the poverty line.

Meanwhile, Gnasssingbe has promised to create 500,000 jobs across the country by 2022 to ease the frustrations of the large number of unemployed youth in the country.

But some doubted that the next vote could create a significant change.

"I am not going to vote," said student Laure Dzossou-Afanlete.

"I can't stand in line to cast my vote for a change that never comes. When I know that my vote will make a difference, I may change my mind."