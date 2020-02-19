Three men accused after crashing rented a U-Haul truck at the Bucks County store, stealing dirt bikes – Up News Info Philly

BENSALEM, Pa. (Up News Info) – It was a high-level success in Bucks County. The robbery suspects left a key piece of evidence that led to their arrests.

Police say this was a blatant robbery.

Not only four people entered this business and left with seven cross bikes, but they supposedly returned to get even more.

"That had steel doors, a steel door jam with posts on it and they expelled it along with the concrete," said Fun Center Powersports co-owner Alan Slezak.

The Fun Center Powersports side in Bensalem now looks different after police say four people brought a rented U-Haul to the business just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

"They came through the side door, approached the vehicles here, pushed them to the side and obtained approximately seven vehicles as seen at this time," Slezak said.

He tells Eyewitness News that the four came out with around $ 100,000 in merchandise.

Bensalem police arrested the accused thieves about 40 minutes later.

“The officers were still checking the area and here comes this U-Haul truck that goes down Bristol Pike. They stop at the truck, ”said Bensalem police public security director Fred Harran.

Police say officers found motorcycle price tags on the back of the truck, but not motorcycles.

Now, Thomas Dennis, 18, Joshua Laboy-Rivera, 25, and Heyzer Pérez-Maldonado, 18, all from Philadelphia, remain behind bars.

“They were taken back to the city of Philadelphia and within 40 minutes, there was another crew waiting for them. Those guys stole the bicycles, they took the bicycles. They did not steal them, they took their bicycles and then they looked for more. So they were being greedy, ”said Harran.

That's when the police say the men were arrested.

A 16-year-old was also arrested, but was later released.

"They are going to be residents of Bucks County Prison and they are going to be there for some time," Harran said.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of stolen land bicycles, Bensalem police ask you to call them at 215-633-3700.