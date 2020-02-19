Thousands of disappointed fans after being on the waiting list for the Kobe Bryant Memorial – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLe35ae59d1d0405890f3c505a52a9aed911% %MINIFYHTMLe35ae59d1d0405890f3c505a52a9aed912%

– Dozens of Kobe Bryant fans received the same email on Tuesday night: they put them on a waiting list to buy a ticket for the NBA icon monument at the Staples Center.

Ticketmaster notified thousands of fans, "You are on the waiting list,quot;, for the public memorial service "A Celebration of Life,quot; by Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The event takes place at 10 a.m. Monday at the Staples Center.

Did anyone receive an access code to buy Kobe commemorative tickets? It seems that everyone was put on the waiting list 😭 – Margarita llamas. (@daisyduzit) February 19, 2020

"There has been a torrent of love and support for A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation wishes everyone can attend the event," the email said.

I'm on the waiting list … It feels like Willy Wonka and trying to find a golden ticket. This would be the last golden ticket! #LakerNation # Kobe #Gigi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IuJ0ypckhk – JohnnyBlaze562🇲🇽 (@ JuanPer06649435) February 19, 2020

Thousands of people from Los Angeles and around the world signed the opportunity to buy a ticket, exceeding the availability for the ticket launch, said Ticketmaster. Many social media fans seemed resigned to the idea that being on the waiting list meant that they would not receive a fine.

Well, I'm on the waiting list for Kobe's memorial, so I guess that means I'll be seeing him at work. – English. (@mikeinglish) February 19, 2020

"To guarantee the best experience, we can only invite a small number of fans to participate in tomorrow's ticket launch," the email continued. "In case additional tickets are available, registrants will be randomly selected to leave the waiting list and will be notified by text message with information on how to search for tickets."

The elaborate registration and waiting list process seemed to be an effort to take strong action against commemorative tickets that are resold online.

kobe ​​bryant memorial The codes are sometimes attached to the account they sent to, only they cannot buy any transfers. consider the purchase codes at your own risk If there is still the possibility of obtaining the code on the waiting list, you will receive a text message if you are lucky, be alert when tix is ​​for sale – D (@ das_187) February 19, 2020

Ticket prices range between $ 24.02 and $ 224, and the proceeds will be donated to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.