Home Local News Thousands of disappointed fans after being on the waiting list for the...

Thousands of disappointed fans after being on the waiting list for the Kobe Bryant Memorial – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Thousands of disappointed fans after being on the waiting list for the Kobe Bryant Memorial - CBS Los Angeles
%MINIFYHTMLe35ae59d1d0405890f3c505a52a9aed911% %MINIFYHTMLe35ae59d1d0405890f3c505a52a9aed912%
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dozens of Kobe Bryant fans received the same email on Tuesday night: they put them on a waiting list to buy a ticket for the NBA icon monument at the Staples Center.

Ticketmaster notified thousands of fans, "You are on the waiting list,quot;, for the public memorial service "A Celebration of Life,quot; by Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The event takes place at 10 a.m. Monday at the Staples Center.

%MINIFYHTMLe35ae59d1d0405890f3c505a52a9aed913% %MINIFYHTMLe35ae59d1d0405890f3c505a52a9aed914%

"There has been a torrent of love and support for A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation wishes everyone can attend the event," the email said.

%MINIFYHTMLe35ae59d1d0405890f3c505a52a9aed915%%MINIFYHTMLe35ae59d1d0405890f3c505a52a9aed916%

Thousands of people from Los Angeles and around the world signed the opportunity to buy a ticket, exceeding the availability for the ticket launch, said Ticketmaster. Many social media fans seemed resigned to the idea that being on the waiting list meant that they would not receive a fine.

"To guarantee the best experience, we can only invite a small number of fans to participate in tomorrow's ticket launch," the email continued. "In case additional tickets are available, registrants will be randomly selected to leave the waiting list and will be notified by text message with information on how to search for tickets."

The elaborate registration and waiting list process seemed to be an effort to take strong action against commemorative tickets that are resold online.

Ticket prices range between $ 24.02 and $ 224, and the proceeds will be donated to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

%MINIFYHTMLe35ae59d1d0405890f3c505a52a9aed917%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©