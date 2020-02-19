This TV show will reassure you about estate planning – Up News Info Los Angeles

It is never too early to start thinking about estate planning. And now it's easier than ever to start. All those questions you have about where to start can be answered by watching a 30-minute television show. In Responses to the Assets Plan, hostess Mary Revasio interviews lawyer and estate planning expert Ali Talai of Talai Law Offices. Ali focuses his practice exclusively on estate planning, estate, estate management and business planning. In this program, Ali is dedicated to helping people answering their estate planning questions.

Why is Ali Talai so passionate about estate planning? Ali started in family law, but when his mother passed away, when dealing with his estate, he discovered that he wanted to help others with estate planning. He began to specialize in wills and properties to alleviate part of the burden of losing a loved one and dealing with the aftermath, as well as helping people and families at all stages of life to plan their heritage and ensure that their beings Dear ones are taken care of in case of your death.

Ali's experience varies in all estate planning scenarios. Ali has a great experience working with doctors, real estate investors and mixed families. He has experience in providing sophisticated tax / estate planning strategies / tips, including asset protection for extremely wealthy and extremely high net worth individuals and their families. In addition, he has experience in the development of interfamily wealth transfer strategies for closely linked companies.

Most people do not want to stop in their inevitable death, so the idea of ​​starting a long and arduous process can deter people from seeking a lawyer to help them with a trust. But the legal offices of Talai have a system to serve clients during the entire estate planning process in about a month. After the first phone call and several subsequent appointments, you can complete your estate plan in a matter of weeks.

What kind of information can you get from Estate Plan Answers? Here are several questions that will be answered in a single episode of the show:

• What does estate planning imply?

• What kind of information do I need to present to the lawyer to start?

• Are there ways to avoid estate taxes?

• Can I include my pets in my estate planning to take care of them?

• What is the difference between a living will and a living trust?

• What is a revocable trust?

• What is succession?

• How can a retirement trust protect your IRA from being clearly collected in the event of death?

• When should a business owner create a wealth plan?

Ready to plan your estate? Ali has offices in Woodland Hills, West LA and Irvine. You can contact Ali Talai by phone or through his website, TalaiLaw.com, to schedule a free consultation. If you are not ready to make that call yet, you can tune in to the succession plan responses every Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. on KCAL Channel 9 to continue your succession planning education without leaving your home.