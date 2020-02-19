This is what you need to know: Up News Info Detroit

LIVONIA, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – If you live in Livonia, you will soon notice a change in your water.

The city says that as of Wednesday, all homeowners should expect less water pressure and discoloration.

The city's water department will be working on adjustments to its water distribution system during that time.

Authorities say all properties west of Merriman Road are affected.

If its water seems discolored or cloudy, the city says to close it and wait an hour.

The work is expected to end this Friday.