This is what you can expect from Thursday's weather forecast.

Cold weather is available during the rest of the work week. Thursday will be a noticeably colder day than Wednesday, but the winds will be milder. Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 20s in the mid-30s.

Thursday night will be extremely cold with casualties falling in single digits in many places. Friday seems cold too before temperatures are moderate in time for the weekend.

See what is happening with the Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.