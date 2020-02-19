This is what you can expect from Thursday's weather forecast.

February 19, 2020 | 5:06 PM
%MINIFYHTML133873b0dccaaba5cf4bc1ff16dba8ed11%%MINIFYHTML133873b0dccaaba5cf4bc1ff16dba8ed12%
Cold weather is available during the rest of the work week. Thursday will be a noticeably colder day than Wednesday, but the winds will be milder. Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 20s in the mid-30s.
Thursday night will be extremely cold with casualties falling in single digits in many places. Friday seems cold too before temperatures are moderate in time for the weekend.