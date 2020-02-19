This is what scientists will do next in search of extraterrestrial life: BGR

Astronomers have a lot to do when they look deeply into space. Depending on their objectives, some focus on distant galaxies or nearby stars, while others look for exoplanets or even objects within our own solar system. The SETI Institute researchers have a very specific objective, and it is right in the name: "Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence,quot;.

Now, in a new agreement between the SETI Institute and the VLA (Very Large Array) Observatory in New Mexico, scientists will explore the entire sky for signs of extraterrestrial civilizations. The project will be discouraging and will require the use of 28 massive radio telescopes, but it could be our best opportunity to find intelligent life in the cosmos.

How The Guardian Reports, scientists seeking extraterrestrial life by obtaining the ability to record data in real time as they are collected during the survey is a big problem for SETI researchers.

"Determining whether we are alone in the universe as a technologically capable life is one of the most compelling questions in science, and (our) telescopes can play an important role in answering," said Tony Beasley, director of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory. a declaration. The National Radio Astronomy Observatory runs the Very Large Array.

It is an exciting time to be an alien hunter, but the project definitely has its limitations. Using radio telescopes, researchers will be listening to signals that reveal the presence of advanced alien civilizations. Not hearing those signals from a certain region of space does not mean that there is no life there, it simply means that any life that may exist there has not reached a level of technological capacity so that we can hear them from a distance.

It will be some time before the VLA is ready to perform the exploration of the entire sky. Some work must be done ahead of time to prepare for the project, but once it is ready, the alien hunter scientists could finally get what they were waiting for.

Image source: Shutterstock