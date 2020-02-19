This is what comes to Netflix in March 2020

It's going to be crazy March!
Prepare to sit down and enjoy some downtime next month, because Netflix Just announced your next content line. That's right, the broadcast service recently announced the numerous television shows, documentaries and movies that come to your site.
And fortunately, there is a mix of classics and new ones in the pipeline.
If thrillers, romantic comedies or a combination of both are your jam, Netflix has you covered. Movies like Crazy, There will be blood, He just isn't that to you., Slumber party Y Always a bridesmaid will join the lineup next month.
In nostalgic mood? The streaming service also has something for you. Get ready to look Richie rich, Looney Tunes: back in action, Hook Y Tootsie In the repetition. Of course, there will be many shows to go through, including In my block, Elite, Altered Carbon: Resleeved, Ozark and more.
So mark your calendars and cancel your plans, because next month's fall is good.
Watch the full line of TV and movies that will arrive on Netflix next month!
SERIE
Soon March 1
Come on! Come on! Cory Carson – Season 2
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman – Season 3
Coming up March 5
Castlevania – Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
Arriving on March 6
The protector: season 3
Ugly delicious: season 2
Coming on March 10
Carmen Sandiego: Steal or not steal
Coming on March 11
The Circle Brazil
Dirty money: season 2
In my block: season 3
Soon on March 12
Hospital playlist
Soon on March 13
100 humans
BEASTARS
Bloodride
Elite: season 3
Kingdom: season 2
The murders of Valhalla
Soon on March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business – Season 3
Search party
Soon on March 17
All American: season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from the mossy bottom
Soon on March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved
Feel good
Soon on March 20
The next great thing about Archibald: season 2
Dino Girl Gauko – Season 2
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4
The letter to the king
Self Made: inspired by the life of Madame C.J. Walker
Tiger king
Soon on March 23
Rising sun
Soon on March 25
YooHoo to the rescue: season 3
Soon on March 26
7 SEEDS: Part 2
Heterodox
Soon on March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches – Season 2
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
Il processo
Ozark: season 3
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
MOVIE
Soon March 1
Always a bridesmaid
Beyond the carpet
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Liberal writers
Ghosts of past girlfriends
GoodFellas
Crazy
He just isn't that to you.
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
A Series of Unfortunate Events by Lemony Snicket
Life as we know it
Looney Tunes: back in action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie rich
Semi-pro
Slumber party
Space jam
The gift
The interview
Life imprisonment
There will be blood
Tootsie
Valentine's Day
ZZ Top: That little band from Texas's Ol
Coming March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: living room crisis
Soon on March 4
Lil Peep: everyone is everything
Arriving on March 6
Guilty
I am jonas
Confidential Spenser
Twin murders: the silence of the white city
Arriving March 8
Sitara: Let the girls dream
Coming on March 10
Marc Maron: Fun of recent times
Coming on March 11
Last ferry
Summer night
Soon on March 13
Go karts
Lost girls
Women of the night
Soon on March 15
Aftermath
Soon on March 16
Silver Linings strategy book
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The young messiah
Soon on March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hi Big Boy
Soon March 18
Lu on the wall
Soon on March 20
A life of speed: the story of Juan Manuel Fangio
Buddi
Maska
The platform
Ultras
Soon on March 25
Crip Camp: a disability revolution
Curtiz
The occupant (home)
Signals
Soon on March 26
Blood father
Soon on March 27
The reduction
Kill them softly
There is something in the water
Uncorked
So prepare your popcorn and cozy clothes for all the goodness that is about to reach Netflix next month!