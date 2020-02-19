This is what comes to Netflix in March 2020

It's going to be crazy March!

Prepare to sit down and enjoy some downtime next month, because Netflix Just announced your next content line. That's right, the broadcast service recently announced the numerous television shows, documentaries and movies that come to your site.

And fortunately, there is a mix of classics and new ones in the pipeline.

If thrillers, romantic comedies or a combination of both are your jam, Netflix has you covered. Movies like Crazy, There will be blood, He just isn't that to you., Slumber party Y Always a bridesmaid will join the lineup next month.

In nostalgic mood? The streaming service also has something for you. Get ready to look Richie rich, Looney Tunes: back in action, Hook Y Tootsie In the repetition. Of course, there will be many shows to go through, including In my block, Elite, Altered Carbon: Resleeved, Ozark and more.

So mark your calendars and cancel your plans, because next month's fall is good.