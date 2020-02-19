Home Entertainment This is what comes to Netflix in March 2020

This is what comes to Netflix in March 2020

It's going to be crazy March!

Prepare to sit down and enjoy some downtime next month, because Netflix Just announced your next content line. That's right, the broadcast service recently announced the numerous television shows, documentaries and movies that come to your site.

And fortunately, there is a mix of classics and new ones in the pipeline.

If thrillers, romantic comedies or a combination of both are your jam, Netflix has you covered. Movies like Crazy, There will be blood, He just isn't that to you., Slumber party Y Always a bridesmaid will join the lineup next month.

In nostalgic mood? The streaming service also has something for you. Get ready to look Richie rich, Looney Tunes: back in action, Hook Y Tootsie In the repetition. Of course, there will be many shows to go through, including In my block, Elite, Altered Carbon: Resleeved, Ozark and more.

So mark your calendars and cancel your plans, because next month's fall is good.

Watch the full line of TV and movies that will arrive on Netflix next month!

SERIE

Soon March 1

Come on! Come on! Cory Carson – Season 2

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman – Season 3

Coming up March 5

Castlevania – Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

Arriving on March 6

The protector: season 3

Ugly delicious: season 2

Coming on March 10

Carmen Sandiego: Steal or not steal

Coming on March 11

The Circle Brazil

Dirty money: season 2

In my block: season 3

Soon on March 12

Hospital playlist

Soon on March 13

100 humans

BEASTARS

Bloodride

Elite: season 3

Kingdom: season 2

The murders of Valhalla

Soon on March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business – Season 3

Search party

Soon on March 17

All American: season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from the mossy bottom

Soon on March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Feel good

Soon on March 20

The next great thing about Archibald: season 2

Dino Girl Gauko – Season 2

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4

The letter to the king

Self Made: inspired by the life of Madame C.J. Walker

Tiger king

Soon on March 23

Rising sun

Soon on March 25

YooHoo to the rescue: season 3

Soon on March 26

7 SEEDS: Part 2

Heterodox

Soon on March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches – Season 2

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

Il processo

Ozark: season 3

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

MOVIE

Soon March 1

Always a bridesmaid

Beyond the carpet

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Liberal writers

Ghosts of past girlfriends

GoodFellas

Crazy

He just isn't that to you.

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

A Series of Unfortunate Events by Lemony Snicket

Life as we know it

Looney Tunes: back in action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie rich

Semi-pro

Slumber party

Space jam

The gift

The interview

Life imprisonment

There will be blood

Tootsie

Valentine's Day

ZZ Top: That little band from Texas's Ol

Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

Coming March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: living room crisis

Soon on March 4

Lil Peep: everyone is everything

Arriving on March 6

Guilty

I am jonas

Confidential Spenser

Twin murders: the silence of the white city

Arriving March 8

Sitara: Let the girls dream

Coming on March 10

Marc Maron: Fun of recent times

Coming on March 11

Last ferry

Summer night

Soon on March 13

Go karts

Lost girls

Women of the night

Soon on March 15

Aftermath

Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Silver Linings Playbook

JOJO WHILDEN / The Weinstein Company

Soon on March 16

Silver Linings strategy book

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The young messiah

Soon on March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hi Big Boy

Soon March 18

Lu on the wall

Soon on March 20

A life of speed: the story of Juan Manuel Fangio

Buddi

Maska

The platform

Ultras

Soon on March 25

Crip Camp: a disability revolution

Curtiz

The occupant (home)

Signals

Soon on March 26

Blood father

Soon on March 27

The reduction

Kill them softly

There is something in the water

Uncorked

So prepare your popcorn and cozy clothes for all the goodness that is about to reach Netflix next month!

