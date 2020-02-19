This Is Us Stars opens a time capsule of its own

It was an explosion of the past for the Pearson family in We are. To celebrate the time capsule discovered in "The Cabin,quot;, star of the series Mandy Moore He released his own version back to where it all began: his audition to play Rebecca Pearson.
"I think I was one of the first people who read," Moore said in his video posted on Twitter.
The video, which you can see below, presents Moore's recorded audition to play the Pearson family matriarch in We are.
"The answer was: & # 39; You really liked them, but now they are going to read a group of women in New York and across the country and we hope to receive news in a couple of weeks once they have done so, & # 39; "Moore revealed.
Moore had to wait about five or six weeks before hearing from the producers about a callback for the NBC series. The singer and actress, along with some other possible cast members, were hired to do some chemistry readings with male actors.
"They called me for an audition with (Milo Ventimiglia), he was the only guy I read with, and we had an instant connection, "he said." It went well and I guess the rest is history because we both got the job. "
Moore's cost Sterling K. Brown He also took to Twitter for some time the nostalgia of the capsule. If I could go back to the first day of the program and give myself some advice or a little nugget of wisdom, Brown said: "I was going to make some of my best friends of my whole life."
"I love my brother and my sister. I love my mom and dad. This woman? This woman is riding or dying," Brown said pointing to Susan Kelechi WatsonThe trailer for "And I don't tell him all the time, so I'm not trying to capitalize on him, but Susan Kelechi Watson is the best television wife a brother could have expected. We have the best time to bring Randall and Beth to the life … Every day on the set with her is just fun. Even when Beth and Randall don't get along, Sterling and Sue are having the best time of their lives. So, I would say, & # 39; Hello man, you & # 39; are about to take a wonderful walk and have the perfect partner to do it. "
We are airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC
