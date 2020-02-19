This Is Us Stars opens a time capsule of its own

It was an explosion of the past for the Pearson family in We are. To celebrate the time capsule discovered in "The Cabin,quot;, star of the series Mandy Moore He released his own version back to where it all began: his audition to play Rebecca Pearson.

"I think I was one of the first people who read," Moore said in his video posted on Twitter.

The video, which you can see below, presents Moore's recorded audition to play the Pearson family matriarch in We are.

"The answer was: & # 39; You really liked them, but now they are going to read a group of women in New York and across the country and we hope to receive news in a couple of weeks once they have done so, & # 39; "Moore revealed.