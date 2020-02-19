Home Entertainment This 8 year old girl celebrates her birthday party at Target

This 8 year old girl celebrates her birthday party at Target

Listens!! Women everywhere are hitting the fact that they did not plan to do this for themselves. It's me, I'm a woman … ION about all of you, roommates, but I have a love and hate relationship with Target. I love it because duh, it's Target, however, I hate the fact that every time I go there with the intention of buying ONE thing for less than $ 10 … I end up spending all my time and life-long savings on the store.

If you can relate, you'll love everything about Brayden Lawrence, 8, who chose to celebrate his birthday party at Target. According to his aunt, Rikki Jackson, Brayden love Target so much that he asked to have his party there. According to reports, her mother goes there so much that this is how she got her love for the store.

Since this is not a feature that Target stores really offer, Brayden's family discovered how to make it happen for her, and do you know what they did? THAT!

Brayden and all her friends were dressed in Target "uniforms," ​​they wore special name tags made by the store manager, He drank icees, and even had a treasure hunt. They know that there is a Pizza Hut in many goals, so I know that it was also LIT LIT for adults!

Take a look at how everything developed!

