This 8 year old girl celebrates her birthday party at Target

Listens!! Women everywhere are hitting the fact that they did not plan to do this for themselves. It's me, I'm a woman … ION about all of you, roommates, but I have a love and hate relationship with Target. I love it because duh, it's Target, however, I hate the fact that every time I go there with the intention of buying ONE thing for less than $ 10 … I end up spending all my time and life-long savings on the store.

If you can relate, you'll love everything about Brayden Lawrence, 8, who chose to celebrate his birthday party at Target. According to his aunt, Rikki Jackson, Brayden love Target so much that he asked to have his party there. According to reports, her mother goes there so much that this is how she got her love for the store.

Since this is not a feature that Target stores really offer, Brayden's family discovered how to make it happen for her, and do you know what they did? THAT!

Brayden and all her friends were dressed in Target "uniforms," ​​they wore special name tags made by the store manager, He drank icees, and even had a treasure hunt. They know that there is a Pizza Hut in many goals, so I know that it was also LIT LIT for adults!

Take a look at how everything developed!

My niece has just turned 8 at Target hahaha! She is obsessed 😂 pic.twitter.com/NGJz7xB3JG – Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

No, Target doesn't have parties. We had to ask for a special permission from the lmao manager. – Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

We obtained all the uniforms and walkies for children and the manager made labels with their names! They did a treasure hunt where they had to find things throughout the store and then put them back, since that's what employees do 😂 – Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

We bought all the gift cards for children to spend on an item of their choice and my niece had to check them out! Thank you @Objective Campcreek !!!! pic.twitter.com/dcfssKC5CS – Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

When is your birthday and you have to close Target dowwwwnnnn! pic.twitter.com/0pgXUTxRhd – Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

AND YES, the jacket is from @Objective too!! Lol 😍😍😍 – Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

So when they organize parties for children in @Objective, just be sure to invite my niece! She comes and that is in PERIOD lmao 😂 – Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020