The woman blackmails the man & # 39; Downlow & # 39; on Facebook Live – IT'S KILLED! (Video)

An Indianapolis woman was murdered after entering Facebook Live and threatening to blackmail an alleged homosexual unloaded.

Police say Jane Waughfield was shot dead yesterday while in traffic in Indianapolis. Police suspect that two black men are his murderers.

But understand this, just moments before they killed her, Jane entered Facebook Live and threatened a secret "download,quot; of a gay black man.

In the video, Jane claims that she accidentally learned that one of her former lovers was involved in a gay download relationship. Jane threatened to expose the man for being gay, and asked for $ 5,000 to keep quiet.

