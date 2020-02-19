The woman blackmails the man & # 39; Downlow & # 39; on Facebook Live – IT'S KILLED! (Video)

An Indianapolis woman was murdered after entering Facebook Live and threatening to blackmail an alleged homosexual unloaded.

Police say Jane Waughfield was shot dead yesterday while in traffic in Indianapolis. Police suspect that two black men are his murderers.

But understand this, just moments before they killed her, Jane entered Facebook Live and threatened a secret "download,quot; of a gay black man.

In the video, Jane claims that she accidentally learned that one of her former lovers was involved in a gay download relationship. Jane threatened to expose the man for being gay, and asked for $ 5,000 to keep quiet.

Here is the video:

Jane suspected that the men she was trying to blackmail her could try to kill her. In the video, Jane says: "They tried to kill me. They threw me out of the house." Later in the video she said: "If I die, let them know (to the police) that they killed me."

Hours after she made the video, June was shot dead

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Jane was shot multiple times while driving near Lafayette Road and 30th Street.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a crash that involved four vehicles and one June that suffered a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.