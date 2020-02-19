The Windows 10 update may have deleted some of your personal data … again – BGR

Do you remember when a Windows 10 update came with an incredibly annoying side effect: delete your user data? Microsoft has somehow managed to do it again, although it does not seem to be as problematic as the first time. The most recent security update, KB4532693, is to blame, and Microsoft has already recognized the problem.

Released last week, KB4532693 restored some Windows 10 desktop items and the Start menu to default values, by TechRadar, remove wallpapers, icons and shortcuts in the process. While these can be easily fixed, there is another annoying problem with the update. It also deleted files from the desktop, which is a fairly popular storage location.

The files are not gone forever and can be recovered. It turns out that they may have moved to a different profile. Well, technically it is the previous profile you had before, but Microsoft has just created a new one for you.

Microsoft confirmed the problem to Most recent windowsand is working on a solution:

Microsoft is aware of this known problem and our engineers are working diligently to find a solution.

It is not clear why Windows 10 starts with a temporary user profile after the KB4532693 update to start, but a solution should be available soon enough. There is a way to solve the problem yourself before Microsoft issues a new update of its own, but it may not be easy enough to use to make it worth a try:

(We) create a new local account user and then transfer the personal files from the temporary account to the new account. After that, we can delete the temporary account.

The good news is that your files should still be there for you to recover. Alternatively, you can use an application to try to recover deleted files if you have not recently backed them up. According to the same Most recent windows, some users could not find the personal files that disappeared.

