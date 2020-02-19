The Weeknd sings about having sex and wanting to have children after hours

Weekend He released his new song "After Hours,quot; on Wednesday.

In the song, the 30-year-old artist seemed to sing about an ex.

"Oh baby / Where are you now when I need you most?" He sang in the choir. "I'd give it all just to hug you / I'm sorry I broke your heart, my heart."

He also promised to "treat you better than before,quot; and "hug you and not let you go."

"This time, I won't break your heart," he continued.

At one point, the singer seemed to take responsibility for heartbreak.

"I know it's all my fault / I made you let your guard down," he sang. "I know I made you fall / I said you were wrong for me / I lied to you, I lied to you, I lied to you / I can't hide the truth, I stayed with her despite you / You did something you regret, they're still adequate for you / Because this house is not a home. "