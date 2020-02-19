The Weeknd sings about having sex and wanting to have children after hours

Weekend He released his new song "After Hours,quot; on Wednesday.
In the song, the 30-year-old artist seemed to sing about an ex.
"Oh baby / Where are you now when I need you most?" He sang in the choir. "I'd give it all just to hug you / I'm sorry I broke your heart, my heart."
He also promised to "treat you better than before,quot; and "hug you and not let you go."
"This time, I won't break your heart," he continued.
At one point, the singer seemed to take responsibility for heartbreak.
"I know it's all my fault / I made you let your guard down," he sang. "I know I made you fall / I said you were wrong for me / I lied to you, I lied to you, I lied to you / I can't hide the truth, I stayed with her despite you / You did something you regret, they're still adequate for you / Because this house is not a home. "
He also admitted that his "heart belongs to you."
"I thought I almost died in my dream again," he sang in the opening verse. "Fighting for my life, I could not breathe again / I am falling into a new one / Without you going well / Because my heart belongs to you / I will risk everything for you / I will not leave / This time, I will never leave."
Then he continued: "I want to share babies / Protection, we won't need / Your body by my side / It's just a memory / I'm falling too deep / Without you, I'm asleep / It's on me, just me / Talk to me / Without you, I can't breathe ".
At another time, he promised "never to disappoint you again."
"I never arrived / I was escaping reality / Wasting all my time living my fantasies / Spending money to compensate, compensate / Because I love you, baby / I will live in heaven when I am inside you / It was definitely a blessing, to be at your side / I will never let you down again, "he sang.
While The Weeknd, a.k.a. Abel TesfayeHe didn't mention any name, some fans suspected that the song was a reference to Bella Hadid.
"Bella crying after this or not?" a follower tweeted.
"When Bella Hadid breaks her heart, we all win,quot; added another.
"LET GOOOOOOOOO,quot; wrote a third. "This song is 100% about Bella."
The Weeknd and Hadid have been news for years for their intermittent romance. Back in August, E! News reported that the two had closed again. Then they provoked rumors of reconciliation in October after they saw him at the model's birthday party; however, E! News knew that he attended as a "friend,quot;.
The Weeknd also dates Selena Gomez in 2017. However, they separated after less than a year together.
To listen to the song, watch the video above.
