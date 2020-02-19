The Weeknd admits he wants to have babies with his ex in & # 39; After Hours & # 39 ;, fans think it's Bella Hadid

In another part of the song, the Canadian singer also expresses his desire to reconcile with his former lover and promises: "This time, I will not break your heart."

Weekend He has continued the promotion of his long-awaited album "After Hours". On Tuesday, February 18, the Canadian star unleashed the main song of the album that made fans speculate if he was singing about his ex-girlfriend. Bella Hadid.

The song finds The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, addresses a relationship that ended in heartbreak and expressed how he wants a reconciliation. "I'm sorry I broke your heart, my heart / I said, honey / I will treat you better than before / I will hug you and I will not let you go / This time, I will not break your heart," he sings in the chorus.

In another part of the song, The Weeknd also admits that he hopes to start a family with his former lover if they ever return. "I will not leave / This time, I will never leave," he rhymes. "I want to share babies / Protection, we won't need them."

Considering her recent separation from Bella, many were convinced that "After Hours" is about Victoria's Secret model. "Bella heads to Abel's house after listening after hours," said someone along with a video of a boy riding a motorcycle at high speed. Meanwhile, another believed that the ex would be together again after listening to the song.

"After Hours is literally a letter of apology to Bella Hadid," wrote another, when a fourth individual begged the sister of Gigi Hadid "Going back to Abel after hours is making me cry." One more person was still unsure and asked, "Okay, but the real question to ask … is After Hours about Miss Bella Hadid."

The Weeknd has not yet responded to speculation.

"After Hours" is the third promotional song of their next album, after "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights". It is scheduled to arrive in stores on March 20.