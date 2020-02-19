The voorhies larks felt hurt by & # 39; Saved by the bell & # 39 ;.

%MINIFYHTMLa6c0456803bd0d98fc334c53edbdc42211% %MINIFYHTMLa6c0456803bd0d98fc334c53edbdc42212%

Lisa Marie Turtle's portrayer felt marginalized by her former co-stars for having been excluded from the restart project and other celebratory events of the cast members.

Lark Voorhies She felt "belittled and hurt" after learning that she had not been invited to participate in the restart of her much-loved television show "Saved by the Bell".

The 45-year-old actress played the turtle Lisa Turtle in 86 episodes of the show from 1989 to 1992.

But when it came to restarting the series, Lark was not included, despite his former castmates. Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario LopezY Mark-Paul Gosselaar Everyone coming back.

Reflecting on the snub in "Dr. Oz's show"On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Lark, who was mainly in the program to talk about his bipolar diagnosis, read a passage from one of his diaries and shared:" I have to admit that I felt a little belittled and hurt when it was not invited to be part of the meeting of Saved by the Bell, as well as other events of the cast members. "

"However, of course, I also realized that having this enigmatic disorder may have played an important role in that objective decision. With that in mind, I am really grateful to have had the opportunity to work on a program that has had so much success". "

Lark has also been excluded from numerous union events that his co-stars have had since the end of the program, such as a dinner last year 2019 to celebrate "30 years of friendship."

And by being out of such social occasions, the screen star reflected: "They have the right to do that and they are happy in their element and they can have it, certainly … (But) the family does not stay complete without their lead."

Dustin Diamond, who played Screech on the teen television show, is also not expected to be part of the restart.

The revival of "Saved by the Bell" will be broadcast on NBC's planned broadcast service, Peacock.