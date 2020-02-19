The star of & # 39; Sex and the City & # 39; Chris Noth and his wife welcome the second child

%MINIFYHTMLa3c3b210f12fc128ef6f1b2e5547babb11% %MINIFYHTMLa3c3b210f12fc128ef6f1b2e5547babb12%

The actor who plays the love interest of Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker, is crazy to announce that his wife Tara Lynn Wilson gave birth to their second child.

Chris noth He became a father for the second time, at age 65.

The "Sex and the city"Star announced the happy arrival in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, revealing that he and his wife Tara Lynn Wilson He had welcomed a baby named Keats.

"From the sky comes our second son, Keats! & # 39; A thing of beauty is a joy forever & # 39;" Chris captioned with the click of Keats sucking his fist while he slept on a pillow.

He quickly received congratulatory messages from his famous friends, including his former "Sex and the City" co-star. Kristin Davis, who wrote: "Oh my God! It's so perfect and beautiful! Congratulations to all of you."

Keats is the second son of Chris and Tara, who are already parents of Orion, 12 years old.

Chris played the famous John James & # 39; Mr. Big & # 39; Preston in the successful American show, the love interest of Sarah Jessica ParkerThe character of Carrie Bradshaw.

The veteran actor and Tara, 37, started dating in 2002 and got married in 2012.