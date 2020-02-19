The star of & # 39; Good Times & # 39; Ja & # 39; net DuBois dies at 74

Ja & # 39; Net DuBois, one of the stars of the iconic television series Good Times, died.

According to several reports, the police in Glendale, California, appear to have died from natural causes, and there is no ongoing investigation, the police sergeant. Dan Stubbs said.

He was 74 years old at the time of his death.

Janet Jackson, who played her adopted daughter "Penny,quot; Woods, shared loving tributes to the late actress.

"I am very sad to hear that my old friend Ja & # 39; Net DuBois passed away," Jackson wrote. "I saw firsthand how he broke stereotypes and changed the landscape of black women in entertainment. I am grateful in recent years for having had the opportunity to see her and create more lasting memories."

Viola Davis, who appeared in the Good Times remake as part of the December ABC special, also paid tribute to DuBois.

"Oh, man! I just saw you! It was nice to meet you. You formed many of the best memories of my childhood! God bless you, Ja & # 39; net DuBois! RIP," Davis wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of both in the set.