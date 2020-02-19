The staff of the twins has the key to the team loaded with offenses – Up News Info

FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) – Expecting another great season of their high-octane offense, the Minnesota Twins hope to pitch well enough to win a second consecutive AL Central title.

Minnesota set a major league record with 307 homers and was eighth with a 4.18 ERA last year.

"Last year we had a very good team of pitchers statistically speaking," said right Jake Odorizzi, who was 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 30 starts. "You didn't hear anything about it because we had such a historic crime. As with any staff, I think we're fine with that. We don't need the notoriety. This is not the team of National pitchers, the guys who have a tremendous staff that you always talk. "

Minnesota was second in races with 939 and batting average at .274. The effectiveness was fifth among the American League teams.

"I think we will try to build what we did last year," said Odorizzi, 29. “If you talk to us a little more this year, great. If not, while we win, we are a happy group. "

Minnesota signs a pair of free agent holders; The right Homer Bailey and left-hander Rich Hill, 40, who is recovering from an elbow surgery and does not expect to launch in the major leagues until June.

Just over a week ago, the Twins acquired Kenta Maeda from the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA last year in 26 starts and 11 relief appearances.

Bailey, 33, a veteran with 13 seasons in the big leagues, divided the time between Kansas City and Oakland last season, 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA in 31 starts.

"I need all the career support I can get," he said, joking. "They won a hundred games and are going to compete for a championship, essentially. When you get to that kind of position, it's much more fun."

Ace José Berríos comes from his third consecutive season with an effectiveness of less than 4.00. The 25-year law was an All-Star in the last two seasons and believes that the promising core of the Twins is prepared for a successful career after the incorporation of veterans, including third baseman Josh Donaldson, a free agent who signed $ 92 million, four-year contract.

"It feels great. There is a lot of motivation for us because we know we can do a lot of good things for ourselves and for our city," Berrios said. "We take that as motivation and come to the stadium every day and bring it 100% and try to improve every day."

While Minnesota is expected to score a lot, initial pitchers know that pitching will likely determine success.

"He always does it regardless of his team," Odorizzi said. "If you look at good teams, good teams can throw."

Naked nellie

Nelson Cruz was hit on the left wrist by right-handed Cody Stashak during batting practice in the main field.

"I had an x-ray, it turned out negative, it's just a bruise," he said, showing the mark on his wrist while standing in his locker. "The tendon hurts, but the swing doesn't hurt, just where it was hit."

Manager Rocco Baldelli said: "It seems that it will only be a few days."

Notes: the great twins Rod Carew, Tony Oliva and Torii Hunter were present in wet and humid conditions. … Before BP, the team landed, with 3B Donaldson hooking one on the line with bare hands, and cut points. Donaldson looked briefly at his right hand but remained in the field.

