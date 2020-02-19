The Slick Woods model suffers another seizure in the middle of a battle against cancer

Home Entertainment The Slick Woods model suffers another seizure in the middle of a...

The Slick Woods model has revealed that she has suffered another seizure, in the middle of her stage 3 battle with cancer.

Recently, Woods shared that he underwent chemotherapy to beat cancer, but the recent seizure seems to have caused Woods to fall, as he showed his swollen lips and bruised face.

"Man, another attack for shit * I'm going vegan #faceplant," Woods captioned in the post.

