The Slick Woods model suffers another seizure in the middle of a battle against cancer

The Slick Woods model has revealed that she has suffered another seizure, in the middle of her stage 3 battle with cancer.

Recently, Woods shared that he underwent chemotherapy to beat cancer, but the recent seizure seems to have caused Woods to fall, as he showed his swollen lips and bruised face.

"Man, another attack for shit * I'm going vegan #faceplant," Woods captioned in the post.

In January, Woods shared that he had a seizure, but the consequences seemed to be much less painful than this. She posted a picture of herself smiling in a hospital bed.

"Now that I feel a million times better and walking again, thanks @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected attack in the middle of the night," Woods wrote in the caption. "Man, there are so many people going through a lot worse #staygoofy."

MTO staff wishes Slick Woods a speedy recovery.