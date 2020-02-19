The masked singer unmasks the elephant

Who knows Tony Hawk could i sing

It was revealed that the professional skateboarder had dressed up as Elephant in The masked singer for this episode, since tonight was the debut of Group B: six new masked singers hoping to reach the next round of competition.

The panel was relatively close to guessing Hawk but not close enough, so his revelation was a real surprise.

"I had one more song in me, but I didn't want to go much further, so thanks for freeing me," Hawk said when he removed his mask.

He explained that his choice of the song "Friday I & # 39; m in Love,quot; by The Cure was for his wife, because they chose a Cure song for their wedding song. The track that tripped the panel most was that it paraded through the White House, and Hawk reminded us that he skated in the White House for a Father's Day event in 2010.