The masked singer unmasks the elephant

Who knows Tony Hawk could i sing
It was revealed that the professional skateboarder had dressed up as Elephant in The masked singer for this episode, since tonight was the debut of Group B: six new masked singers hoping to reach the next round of competition.
The panel was relatively close to guessing Hawk but not close enough, so his revelation was a real surprise.
"I had one more song in me, but I didn't want to go much further, so thanks for freeing me," Hawk said when he removed his mask.
He explained that his choice of the song "Friday I & # 39; m in Love,quot; by The Cure was for his wife, because they chose a Cure song for their wedding song. The track that tripped the panel most was that it paraded through the White House, and Hawk reminded us that he skated in the White House for a Father's Day event in 2010.
The remaining singers in Group B include the Mouse, the Banana, the Frog, the Kitten and the Taco. Everyone will compete next Wednesday and the following Wednesday, and then we will meet with the final Group C to find out who will reach Super 9.
The biggest tracks and the best guesses for all the singers we've known so far can be found below!
The robot: Lil Wayne
The first revelation of the season was the biggest star to date: Lil Wayne!
The Robot had many scientific references, including a periodic table, since it had so many platinum records, but the clues were irrelevant. It's hard to confuse that voice.
The flame: Drew Carey
The Llama seems to be a radio comedian (23.3 The Wool), and he really likes Seattle. He is a fan of the movie Ghost?
The panel decided that it could not be Howard Stern and guessed David Spade and Joel McHale. Internet immediately went to Kelsey Grammar, due to Seattle of everything, Danny Bonaduce and Drew Carey. Although David Spade played a man who became a flame in The new groove of the emperor…
Miss Monster: Chaka Khan
Miss Monster is very much in love with Monster / T-Pain, and seems to have struggled to have to look and act in a certain way in public. In the second week, his clues made reference to royalty. In week three, he revealed that he had acted with Robin Thicke.
She sounds exactly like Chaka Khan, although some on the Internet also listen to Tina Turner. She is not Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong supposed. Sorry Ken.
The elephant: Tony Hawk
He is someone with a passion that went from polling park benches to leading the charge of a massive movement, parading through the White House. The tracks included two blue birds and 10-cent ice cream and some vogue, and he is just an acceptable singer.
The panel's conjectures included Lance Armstrong, Travis Barker and Tommy Lee, as well as Beto O & # 39; Rourke, but nobody got exactly there.
The Frog
The frog can clearly move and hit. His tracks included a "breaking news,quot;, remains, $ 106 and a poster of the 1996 Olympic Games.
Our first guess is Bow Wow, who organized 106 and park And obviously you can rap. Jenny guessed the Olympic athletes Michael Johnson, and Nicole was sure she was someone she knew, although she couldn't understand who, then decided on Ray J.
Fox
Kitty
Kitty is tired of being seen as she was before, instead of being who she is now. She wants to clean the board. The tracks include a telescope with a magician, rose petals and a stage. She is also a pretty good singer, and says that this is a side that nobody has seen before.
The panel conjectures included Julianne Hough, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.
Fox
The taco
The Taco says it has been a comforting part of our lives for decades. The tracks include VHS tapes, an anchor, a Rubix cube and a cart. He is a pretty good singer with an old school voice.
Nicole guessed Regis Philbin, who is currently 88 years old and retired. Ken guessed Martin Short, and Bob Saget was also guessed.
Fox
The mouse
She is small and cute and could have something to do with football. Clues include the Warriors, 1979, and gold. She is a good singer with a voice that sounds older.
Conjectures included Darlene Love, Dionne Warwick, Maya Rudolph.
Fox
The banana
Banana is a little supporter, says it is hard on the outside but a milkshake on the inside. He just wants to see us smile. The clues include a blue collar, a puffer fish, rodeo, lots of fruits and vegetables. He has an unexpectedly good voice.
Conjectures include Bill Engvall, Ed Helms and Darius Rucker.
Super 9: the white tiger
It's official: the White Tiger can't sing, and can only rap. He is clearly huge and probably an athlete, and is a "clam,quot; champion, which makes you think of New England. He loves a celebration dance.
Jamie Foxx supposed Rob Gronkowski and the panelists continued that assumption in the second week. Gronk is from the state of New York, is a football champion and "Ice Ice Baby,quot; looks exactly like a song he would sing.
Super 9: the turtle
He definitely has some singing skills, and he took things "step by step,quot; while others crashed and burned. He also cooks hamburgers and likes to surf. Or he won the Teen Choice Award. He says that he and Nicole Scherzinger spent a morning together.
It seems that Jesse McCartney, Jesse McCartney has several Teen Choice Awards, was in the Dream Street boy band and spent a morning with Nicole (and the Pussycat Dolls) in The Today Show in 2008. It has to be Jesse McCartney.
Super 9: the kangaroo
The kangaroo is hard! She lost someone close to her, "by her own admission,quot; she found herself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, and now she wants to recover. She refers to her thugs and being a survivor, and her little brother is very proud of her.
Many people went immediately to Jordyn Woods, who lost his father recently and then found himself in an unfortunate focus, but that voice does NOT sound like Jordyn. Nor does it sound like Tatyana Ali, one of the panel's guesses. She has perplexed us.
The masked singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox