The man dies more than a week after being shot in the head in broad daylight in West London.

A 46-year-old man died in the hospital more than a week after being shot in the head in broad daylight near the Queen's subway station in West London.

Eraj Seifi of Maida Vale was found shot inside a house on Bravington Road at 2.44 pm in the family residential area on January 29, and rushed to the hospital.

He died on February 7 after remaining in critical condition for more than a week.

A post-mortem test at Westminster Mortuary on February 11 found that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that two suspects were charged before Seifi died of his injuries.

Errol James, 51, was arrested two days after the incident on suspicion of attempted murder. He was arrested further on February 5 and later that day accused of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with the intention of endangering life.

A second man, Romello Briggs-Leon, 25, was also arrested on February 3 and charged with attempted murder in the early hours of February 4.

Both suspects appeared in The Westminster Magistrates Court on February 6, where they were arrested to appear at the Old Bailey on March 3.

Following reports of the shooting last January, police imposed a Section 60 on parts of Westminster, Brent and Kensington and Chelsea, giving them more powers to stop and look for suspects in connection with the case.