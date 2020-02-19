The leader of all the life, Gnassingbe, looks for the fourth mandate in the elections of Togo | Togo News

Home Latest News The leader of all the life, Gnassingbe, looks for the fourth mandate...

When voters in Togo go to the polls this weekend, they will have to choose between maintaining a dynasty that has ruled the small nation of West Africa for more than half a century, or a new leader.

In the first of a series of stories about the election, Ahmed Idris of Al Jazeera went to Lomé, the capital of Togo, to find out what matters to the people there.

