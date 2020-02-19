The leader of all the life, Gnassingbe, looks for the fourth mandate in the elections of Togo | Togo News

%MINIFYHTML85f076741977d0d5baa09d92a53c22b111% %MINIFYHTML85f076741977d0d5baa09d92a53c22b112%

When voters in Togo go to the polls this weekend, they will have to choose between maintaining a dynasty that has ruled the small nation of West Africa for more than half a century, or a new leader.

In the first of a series of stories about the election, Ahmed Idris of Al Jazeera went to Lomé, the capital of Togo, to find out what matters to the people there.