The jury of Harvey Weinstein returns for the deliberations of the second day

The jury of Harvey Weinstein asked to listen again to the testimony of one of his main accusers and to see the email exchanges between the couple when they returned for a second day of deliberations in their rape trial in New York.

The jury listened on Wednesday while a court reporter read Mimi Haleyi's testimony of the night Weinstein allegedly had oral sex when he had his period in his apartment in 2006.

Jurors scribbled in their notebooks when details of Haleyi were read saying & # 39; no, no, no & # 39; during the alleged assault.

They listened carefully when they heard her say how Weinstein "came towards me and pounced on me, trying to kiss me."

Some jurors seemed uncomfortable reading Haleyi's testimony about Weinstein tearing off his tampon and forcing himself to it.

Weinstein, who repeatedly shook his head with disdain when the testimony was read, pleaded not guilty of sexually assaulting Haleyi and of raping the aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

Harvey Weinstein arrived at the Manhattan court on Wednesday while the jury continues to weigh the case that could send the disgraced Hollywood producer to prison for the rest of his life.

In addition to hearing the testimony, the jury of seven men and five women also requested to see the email exchanges between Haleyi and Weinstein that were used as evidence in the trial.

They also asked the judge to clarify the charges that Weinstein faces in relation to Haleyi's accusations.

Judge James Burke had previously said that emails would be sent to the jury on a secure laptop in the deliberation room.

He said he could not give them a transcript of their testimony, so it was read by a court reporter.

Haleyi alleges that Weinstein sexually assaulted her after getting her a job at Project Runway.

She testified that she and Weinstein had sex in a hotel two weeks later, even though she didn't want to have privacy.

Weinstein's lawyers have argued that it is evidence that he did not coerce her during the first meeting.

During his deliberations on Tuesday, the jury asked to see a map of the Weinstein department where he is accused of assaulting Haleyi. The jury requested clarification for the legal definition of terms such as consent and forced compulsion.

They also requested to see an email that Weinstein sent to his private investigator with a list of certain accusers he feared appearing as & # 39; red flags & # 39 ;.

Jurors will spend six hours a day for as long as it takes to reach a verdict on the five counts of sexual crimes against Weinstein.

Weinstein's chief defense attorney, Donna Rotunno, sat in court on Wednesday with her $ 3,000 Balmain leather coat and Gucci scarf after the judge rejected her request to close some of the windows.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi (left) in 2006 and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann (right) in 2013

The 67-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013

WEINSTEIN CHARGES EXPLAINED What Weinstein is accused of: Harvey Weinstein is accused of raping the aspiring actress Jessica Mann in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcing oral sex with film production assistant Mimi Haleyi in her apartment in 2006. What are the FIVE charges you face? Jessica Mann: First degree violation and third degree violation The first-degree charge alleges that Weinstein used physical force or an implied or expressed threat that led the alleged victim to fear death or immediate injury. The third grade charge only alleges that there was a lack of consent. Mimi Haleyi: criminal sexual act for her forced accusation of oral sex. Two charges of predatory sexual assault, one for each of the accused acts. How predator sexual assault charges work: Under New York law, one way a person can be convicted of predatory sexual assault is if they committed certain sexual crimes in the past, even if that conduct did not result in criminal charges. In Weinstein's case, prosecutors allege that he violated Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra in late 1993 or early 1994, an accusation that is too old to be the basis of criminal charges alone due to the statute of limitations. Does the jury have to condemn the five charges? No. The form instructs the jury to begin by reaching a verdict on the charges of predatory sexual assault, which cover the other acts accused. Depending on what they decide on those counts, they may pass or omit other charges. For example, if jurors find Weinstein guilty of the charge of predatory sexual assault alleging that he raped Sciorra and assaulted Haleyi, then the jury does not need to decide the charge of criminal sexual act involving Haleyi. If the jury decides that Weinstein did not violate Sciorra, then he cannot find Weinstein guilty of any charges of predatory sexual assault.

Previously, Weinstein's lawyers had made a second attempt to have a juror write a novel about older predatory men excluded from the jury.

One of Weinstein's lawyers, Damon Cheronis, renewed a request he made Tuesday to dismiss a juror from the case due to his online review, published during the trial, of Kate Elizabeth Russell's debut novel & # 39; My Dark Vanessa & # 39 ;.

The novel is about a relationship between a 15-year-old student and a 42-year-old male teacher in 2000. In 2017, the former student is encouraged to introduce herself and tell her story, in the middle of the #MeToo movement, in which women They have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and sexual misconduct politics.

The judge rejected the request and said: "My conclusion is that she has not done anything wrong."

The same juror wrote a novel about young women and older men "predators." The defense had tried to exclude her from the jury before the trial began.

In total, the film's former magnate faces five charges: first-degree and third-degree rape by Mann and a criminal sexual act for Haleyi's forced oral sex accusation. He is also accused of predatory sexual assault for both women.

The most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, requires jurors to decide two things: if he violated Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra in the mid-1990s and if he committed one of the accused acts.

Sciorra testified at the Weinstein trial allegedly raped her in her Manhattan apartment.

His testimony was crucial for prosecutors to prove predatory sexual assault and establish a pattern of serious sexual crimes. His accusation is too old to be the basis of criminal charges alone.

With the way the verdict form is designed, jurors will likely spend a lot of time weighing Sciorra rape accusations, which could act as an aggravating factor to support a predatory sexual assault charge that carries a possible life sentence .

The deliberations came after Judge James Burke criticized Weinstein's chief defense attorney, Donna Rotunno, for an opinion article published by Newsweek on Saturday in which he asked jurors to acquit his client.

"I want to warn you about the tentacles of your public relations giant," the judge told Rotunno.

Jurors will spend six hours a day for as long as it takes to reach a verdict on the five counts of sexual crimes against Weinstein.

We have now banned Weinstein's defense team from talking to the media until the trial is over.

Rotunno told Burke that the opinion article, titled & # 39; Jurors in the case of my client Harvey Weinstein should look beyond the headlines & # 39 ;, did not intend to address the jury directly.

"This is an opinion piece about the jury system as a whole, about the criminal justice system in general," he said.

In the opinion article, Rotunno said jurors were asked to avoid all media coverage and external influences, but questioned if anyone thought it was "really possible,quot; in a "high profile case like Harvey Weinstein's."

"I implore the members of this jury to do what they know is right and expected of them from the moment they were called to fulfill their civic duty in a court of law," he wrote.

& # 39; The facts are the facts. Harvey Weinstein is innocent. His destiny hangs by a thread, and the world is watching.