The Houston hologram tour will begin

BURBANK, California – Whitney Houston is about to appear again on the concert stage.

Eight years after his death, a holographic Houston will embark on a European tour that begins in England on February 25 and runs until early April, and dates in the United States are expected to follow.

"Now is the right time," said Pat Houston, sister-in-law of the singer, former manager and enforcer of her estate, who is producing the program in collaboration with BASE Hologram. "In the spirit of Whitney, I know We are doing everything right at the moment."

Last week, a few dozen members of the media received a general rehearsal in Burbank, California, on most of "An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour," which features a Houston projected on a Almost invisible mesh on a stage with real dancers and a live backup band.

The concert set includes most of his greatest hits: "How Will I Know,quot;, "Saving All My Love For You,quot;, "I Will Always Love You,quot;, along with some unexpected oddities, including a version of "Higher Love,quot; from Steve Winwood that Houston first registered three decades ago.

The program, which was first conceived five years ago, used a double body along with hundreds of hours of performances in Houston and a broad synthesis of CGI.

"We created the hologram the same way Carrie Fisher did in the movie & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; & # 39; Rogue One & # 39;" said Marty Tudor, CEO of BASE Hologram, who previously revived versions of Dead singers like Roy Orbison and Maria Callas. "It's long, tedious, it's a big and complicated process, but I think it worked."

The ambitious performance is the modest creation of Whitney Houston herself, in at least one aspect.

During his last European tour, he had a "disconnected,quot; section of his program, with a stripped band and minimal fanfare. Houston liked it so much that shortly before his death at age 48 on the eve of the 2012 Grammy Awards, he expressed his wish to one day make a complete tour that way.

That concept became the model for the hologram concert.

"This is something she wanted to do," Pat Houston said after the media preview of the program. "I am excited to see this, because it is very, very close to what I wanted. The only thing missing is her, physically.

In the first appearance, it is clear how far holographic technology has come from previous iterations, such as the holographic season of Tupac with Snoop Dogg in Coachella in 2012, with little of the flickering reality that the public expects. Houston's appearance in a golden dress seems magically realistic.

The limits are more evident as the concert progresses, with the visible projection beam and minimal Houston movements, but those deficiencies are unlikely to bother the unconditional fans that the tour is likely to draw.

Houston was never one of the elaborate choreographies or striking movements anyway, and its small gestures: a trembling jaw in long-lasting notes, agitated fingers for vocal flourishes, all are captured here.

"Whitney didn't dance much, but when she made her little movements, they were perfectly Whitney," said Fatima Robinson, who choreographed the program. "We study her behavior a lot in her videos. We study her movements, and find the best moments in some of the live videos that really embody her."

The show still features a lot of dancing, through four backup dancers and two moving backup singers, all of whom occasionally interact with the hologram.

But Houston preferred to let his voice do the job, and that part of the show works perfectly, through a combination of studio shots and live performances. Close listeners may think that they are listening to the album version of a hit before it deviates into seemingly spontaneous moments that give it a live feel.

The sound team also found pounding moments between Houston songs that were timeless enough to use in the new show.

"May God bless you and keep you, and pray for peace, and pray for the answer," he says towards the end of the set.

Production can be more effective when it encompasses its holographic possibilities, including the fact that Houston swarmed in a bright rain of golden sparks during the climactic presentation of "I Will Always Love You."

Dressing the Houston hologram provided its own set of problems and possibilities.

"The first thing is that you can't turn black," said Timothy Snell, who oversaw the costumes for the show, with a simulated gasp. “And black and sparkles are your first choice. But Whitney also loved the color.

Along with the golden dress, her outfits include a bright orange jumpsuit and a pink flower coat to the floor.

"He liked to look sophisticated and timeless," Snell said. "And those timeless looks really appear here."