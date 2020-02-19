The housemate of the rapper murderer Pop Smoke closes the speculation of having put him in a home robbery

%MINIFYHTMLcee83868237333096e6a356fc53ddbfe11% %MINIFYHTMLcee83868237333096e6a356fc53ddbfe12%

The 20-year-old rapper was at his home in Hollywood Hills, California, around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, when two men in sweatshirts and masks broke into the premises.

The hip-hop world is crying the rapper's death. Pop Smoke who was killed in the invasion of his house on Wednesday morning, February 19. After the tragic murder, people began to speculate that his housemate Mike could be involved in the incident.

Mike Durodola, who was staying with Pop Smoke at his home in Los Angeles, quickly went to his social media account to deny that he had created his own friend. "I CANNOT EXPRESS THE PAIN I FEEL … I HAVE JUST LOST MY FUCKING BROTHER, MY HEART MY DAWGZ," wrote Mike, whose whereabouts during the shooting was unknown, wrote on Instagram with photos of him and the deceased rapper.

"THE BOYS DO NOT HAVE A KIND OF SENSE OR SYMPATHY! YALL DOESN'T KNOW WHAT HAPPENS YALL COME HERE PLAYING THE RESEARCHER AND BLOW ME ON THE INTERNET, I WILL NEVER GET UP TO MY BROTHER, WE EAT TOGETHER, WE'RE TOGETHER THIS REALLY MY MOTHER I DON'T HAVE TO EXPLAIN ANYTHING TO ANYONE WHO DOESN'T KNOW, BUT FOR THOSE WHO KNOW ME WHEN YOU SAW ME, YOU WERE POP, "he continued.

Concluding his publication, Mike added: "WE LIVE IN A MORE EDUCATIONAL SOCIETY YALL GOTTA WAKES UP. JUST KNOW THAT YOU ALWAYS TALK TO YOU FOREVER, THE TRUTH WILL COME TO THE LIGHT UNTIL SLEEP IN PEACE."

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Pop Smoke flaunted his wealth on Instagram hours before his murder. He could be seen posing with a pile of cash inside his car next to Mike. "GET A RIGHT PASSION WITH THE POCKET UP EM LOUIS V LOUIS V LOUIS," he wrote in the caption.

According to the news media, the star was taken by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead. The suspects have not yet been identified and remain free, after a man was arrested but then released after police determined he was not involved. It is not clear if the musician, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, knew the shooters.