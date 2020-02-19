The horrible deaths of a woman and a girl shock Mexico and put their president to the test

MEXICO CITY – The horrifying murders this month of a woman and a girl in Mexico have shocked the nation, causing a wave of outrage splashed by almost daily street protests, rampant rage in social networks and growing demands for incisive government action against the gender violence
The woman, Ingrid Escamilla, 25, was stabbed, skinned and gutted, and the girl, Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, was kidnapped from school, her body was later found stuffed in a plastic bag. The protest over their deaths is forcing an adjustment of accounts in a country that has long struggled with violence against women, analysts and activists say.
It also amounts to an important leadership test for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and critics, who rated his response in an anemic, insensitive and condescending way, say he is falling short.
Xóchitl Rodríguez, a member of Feminasty, a feminist activist collective, said she was deeply disappointed by Lopez Obrador's response, who campaigned as a transformative figure that would defend marginalized populations.
"It was supposed to represent a change and it turns out that it isn't," he said. "The fact that you wake up in the morning and your president cannot reassure you about the specific actions he is taking to address the problem is outrageous."
In 2019, the Mexican government recorded 1,006 incidents of Femicide, the crime of killing women or girls by their gender, an increase of 10 percent since 2018. The total number of women who die violently in Mexico has also increased, reaching 10 murders per day in 2019 from seven per day in 2017, according to the Mexico office of UN Women.
"Women demand a paradigm shift and nothing less," said Estefanía Vela, executive director of Intersecta, a group based in Mexico City that promotes gender equality. “These are not just hashtags. They are students who protest in universities and mothers who demand justice for their daughters. ”
But Mr. López Obrador seems to have difficulty responding to the problem.
Speaking at one of his regular morning press conferences last week, the president became angry at the journalists' question about femicide and tried to return the conversation to his announcement that the government had recovered more than $ 100,000,000 in criminal assets and I would channel them to the poor. communities
"Look, I don't want the issue to be just feminicide," he said. "This issue has been manipulated a lot in the media."
And on Monday, when asked about the death of Fatima, he tried to blame feminicides for what he called the "neoliberal policies,quot; of his predecessors.
Mexican society, he said, "fell into a decline, was a process of progressive degradation that had to do with the neoliberal model."
Amid growing violence and the lack of what they consider an effective government response, a feminist protest movement has gained momentum in the last year and has become more violent, with some protesters breaking windows of police stations and spraying graffiti. in monuments
The deaths of Fatima and Escamilla, both in the last two weeks, have injected an even greater urgency in the debate about gender-based violence and the demands for a more effective government response.
The murder of Mrs. Escamilla, whose body was found on February 9, was so macabre that she managed to transcend Daily bloodshed drums and shock the nation. A man, found covered in blood and who is said to be his domestic partner, was arrested and confessed to the crime, authorities said.
In addition to the outrage was the fact that the photos of Mrs. Escamilla's mutilated body leaked to the tabloids, who published the images on their covers.
On February 11, Fatima disappeared after an unidentified woman took her out of her elementary school, a kidnapping that was captured by security cameras. The discovery of the girl's body over the weekend, wrapped in a plastic bag and thrown next to a construction site on the outskirts of the capital, added to the growing anger.
Last Friday, protesters, mostly women, sprayed "Femicide State,quot; and "Not One More,quot; on the facade and front door of the National Palace in Mexico.
Claudia Sheinbaum, the mayor of Mexico City, said prosecutors would seek the maximum sentence against Ms. Escamilla's killer and called femicide "an absolutely condemnable crime." And on Monday he accompanied Fatima's mother while filing the legal documentation associated with the case and recovering the girl's body.
"Justice must be done," said the mayor.
In the lower house of the Mexican Congress on Tuesday, lawmakers approved a reform to the penal code that would increase the maximum prison sentence for a conviction for feminicide to 65 years of 45 years. The measure has been sent to the Senate for voting.
Also on Tuesday, a coalition of representatives of several political parties issued a statement condemning gender violence and demanding that all levels of government strengthen the fight against it.
"This is a national crisis," Ana Patricia Peralta, a representative of Morena, of Mr. López Obrador's party said Tuesday. "What else has to happen for us to accept that violence against women in our country is an epidemic that has spread to all social strata?"
A senator from the National Action Party, Josefina Vázquez Mota, presented a proposal in the Senate to create a special commission that would oversee the prosecution of femicide against minors.
But Mr. López Obrador has been seen as derogatory. For example, to the women who sprayed the changes in the National Palace, he said: “I ask feminists, with all due respect, not to paint the doors, the walls. We are working so that there are no feminicides. "
His attitude was greeted with contempt by critics, particularly by women's rights activists.
"If destroying monuments makes the authorities look at us and listen to our demands, then we will continue to do so," said Beatriz Belmont, a student of economics and international relations at ITAM, a university in Mexico City, and a member of the Fourth Wave. , a feminist student collective.
She described the president's responses to the crisis as "unacceptable and inappropriate for someone who should be acting as a national leader."
"It seems that he is closing his eyes to a reality that is not only sitting in front of him, but is slapping him," Belmont said.
However, on Wednesday morning, López Obrador seemed more receptive to the protesters' demands, applauding the vote of Congress in favor of more severe prison sentences and attributing it in part to social pressure. He even drew a parallel between the protesters and the leaders of the Mexican Revolution.
"That is why citizen participation is important," he said. "If there had not been a revolution, we would not have the 1917 Constitution."
Elda Cantú contributed reporting.