The horrible deaths of a woman and a girl shock Mexico and put their president to the test

MEXICO CITY – The horrifying murders this month of a woman and a girl in Mexico have shocked the nation, causing a wave of outrage splashed by almost daily street protests, rampant rage in social networks and growing demands for incisive government action against the gender violence

The woman, Ingrid Escamilla, 25, was stabbed, skinned and gutted, and the girl, Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, was kidnapped from school, her body was later found stuffed in a plastic bag. The protest over their deaths is forcing an adjustment of accounts in a country that has long struggled with violence against women, analysts and activists say.

It also amounts to an important leadership test for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and critics, who rated his response in an anemic, insensitive and condescending way, say he is falling short.

Xóchitl Rodríguez, a member of Feminasty, a feminist activist collective, said she was deeply disappointed by Lopez Obrador's response, who campaigned as a transformative figure that would defend marginalized populations.