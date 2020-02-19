The Golden Cup hero Al Boum Photo pleases Willie Mullins | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML804316ef549d0e82f54ec1c168067e3411% %MINIFYHTML804316ef549d0e82f54ec1c168067e3412%





Rider Paul Townend celebrates his victory in the Chase of the Cheltenham Gold Cup Magners in Al Boum Photo

%MINIFYHTML804316ef549d0e82f54ec1c168067e3413% %MINIFYHTML804316ef549d0e82f54ec1c168067e3414%

Willie Mullins reports that the defending champion of the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, Al Boum Photo, had a smooth preparation this season.

%MINIFYHTML804316ef549d0e82f54ec1c168067e3415% %MINIFYHTML804316ef549d0e82f54ec1c168067e3416%

While the eight-year-old doesn't run too often, he won seven of 15 races, including the biggest prize of all last March.

Mullins has followed the path that worked so well last season, running alone in Tramore on New Year's Day before the Festival, and hopes the rays can hit twice.

"We have not had problems with him this season, so the fingers crossed everything stays right between now and the Gold Cup," he said.

"We will take him somewhere in the school, we were discussing that this morning. We will take him to where we can enter, just for one day outside instead of hard work."

"I thought last year's Gold Cup was very hard and I don't think this year seems more difficult."

"Anyway, he is in good shape and I think his preparation will be good for him, he goes there in good order and with a good mood."

"I think he has a fantastic opportunity."

Paul Townend was on board last year and Mullins expects society to remain intact even though his stablemate Kemboy beat the duo in Punchestown the last period, when Ruby Walsh won the winner.

"I would assume that Paul will reassemble him. The last jobs will probably dictate that," Mullins said.

"He won the track and everything. If I were Paul, it would be very difficult for me to quit."

Kemboy was the first faller in the Gold Cup last year and the Irish champion coach would prefer the ground to dry for him.

"I don't like it when a horse falls on a track, but I hope I can leave that behind," Mullins said.

"His two races this year have been very good. He needed to run at Christmas and I thought his race the other day was fantastic."

"If he could be in the top three or four, he would be delighted. I think that a drier ground would help him and he probably has a better chance of getting it on the last day of the Festival than earlier this week.

"He stayed well in Leopardstown. He stays well enough, but I think he has everything to do."

David Mullins won the 2018 Savills Chase in Kemboy and rode him in the Gold Cup, but is still recovering from a serious injury. Either way, it seems that a Mullins will take the mountain.

"David is back. Danny could ride him, David could ride him, we have a good selection of riders," said Mullins, who finally won the award for the first time last year.

"Right now I am not too worried about riders. I just worry about taking the horses there and we'll see what happens from there."