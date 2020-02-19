The Golden Contract: the dress & # 39; Two Tyrones & # 39; to impress the press | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML7b37d940285f8502566ff9d8c099f81611% %MINIFYHTML7b37d940285f8502566ff9d8c099f81612%







Tyrone McKenna and Tyrone McCullagh stole the show at the press conference for the Golden Contract semifinals after arriving in style.

McKenna was wearing a pale blue suit along with a matching top hat and a bow tie, while featherweight McCullagh opted for a bright orange version of the same outfit.

Live Boxing: Gold Contract Live

The & # 39; Two Tyrones & # 39; they surrendered to a playful sword fight with their folding canes before sitting down to face the press and discussing the show with sold-out tickets on Friday at York Hall, Live in Sky Sports.

Tyrone McKenna evaluates French opponent Mohamed Mimoune

"I could bore everyone about how the camp went," said superlight McKenna, who fights Mohamed Mimoune for a place in the final.

"Nobody cares. What really matters to people are their two names: McKenna and Ohara Davies and at this moment the dream is still alive.

"As long as Ohara Davies arrives at (Jeff) Ofori, we have Christmas and summer, baby!"

Ohara Davies confronts Londoner Jeff Ofori

Davies, who claims he is a reformed character after partnering with coach Angel Fernandez, explained why he chose Jeff Ofori to fight after drawing the & # 39; Golden Ball & # 39; on Tuesday.

"I looked at Tyrone McKenna and thought I should have it. And I thought fights are an incredible final."

"Then I saw Mohamed looking fierce, as angry as hell. I thought you were a good friend, so I went to come here Ofori, we are friends, let's do this and let the lefties fight."

Ryan Walsh faces undefeated Tyrone McCullagh

The featherweight McCullagh promised a surprise after Ryan Walsh chose him.

"I hope to alter the apple cart," he said. "I think all the pressure is on him, he is the favorite of the tournament and all the pressure is on him. He chose me, he has almost doubled my fights and I think I have nothing to lose."

Jazza Dickens will face Leigh Wood for a place in the featherweight final and insists he is the best fighter.

Dickens said: "He doesn't have the experience I have. He doesn't have the power that I have. He doesn't have the speed I have. He doesn't have half of the things that I do." I've got."

Wood replied with his tongue on his cheek: "He has an easy night on Friday. He thinks he's stronger than me. He thinks he hits harder than me. He has more experience than me. I think he's on an easy night."