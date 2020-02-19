The former Colorado Springs mayoral candidate tried to enlist her ex-boyfriend in the baby theft scheme, according to the affidavit

The former Colorado Springs mayoral candidate who was arrested on Friday and accused of trying to steal another woman's baby talked about kidnapping a child and raising him as his own in messages he exchanged with his ex-boyfriend on Facebook, according to a sworn statement by arrest filed by investigators in the state of Washington.

In the messages, which began before Thanksgiving, Juliette Parker told her ex-boyfriend that she would "marry him on the spot if a girl found her in the next five weeks," according to the affidavit, which was Delivered to The Denver Posted by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (Washington) on Tuesday.

Parker talked about taking a baby from a homeless person and said that kidnapping a child would be "a last resort," according to the affidavit. She asked her ex-boyfriend if she could get him some gamma-hydroxybutyrate, or GHB, a depressant that is often called a "date rape medicine,quot; because of his ability to inhibit those who take it, according to the statement. sworn

Authorities believe Parker tried to act on that "last resort,quot; plan in early February, when he went to another woman's house in Spanaway, Washington, posing as a child photographer, and drugged the woman with a contaminated cupcake .

The woman who ate the cupcake got sick, went in and out of consciousness and vomited, according to the affidavit. The hospital staff then told him that he exhibited symptoms associated with GHB.

When the woman got sick, he threw Parker out of his house and called 911.

Both Parker and his 16-year-old daughter were charged in connection with the February 5 incident. Parker's daughter, accused of having given the cake to the baby's mother, said in Facebook messages that Parker "wants a girl more than anything, one she can call her own,quot; and also spoke about a kidnapping, according to the affidavit .

Parker may have drugged more than one new mother, according to the affidavit, who said several people on Facebook told the victim in this case that they had felt confused after Parker visited their homes to take pictures of their babies, and said articles were missing. from their homes after visits.

According to the affidavit, Parker announced free photo sessions on Facebook for women who were at least 37 weeks pregnant or with a baby no more than a week old.

Parker ran for Colorado Springs mayor in 2019 and lost to current Mayor John Suthers.