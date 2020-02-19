The final schedules were not created equally (a team has the advantage) – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb7ded3ee4495af1445993e2de02e60f111% %MINIFYHTMLb7ded3ee4495af1445993e2de02e60f112%

There are three weeks left, four teams tied (loss column) and countless scenarios for the final game.

Those scenarios, by the way, include a team that is currently not tied for first place that ends first.

As easy as it is to focus attention on schools in Colorado, Oregon and Arizona, let's not forget that UCLA and USC are on the lookout for a game and are deeply relevant.

Which team has the most favorable schedule?

Which has the most difficult finishing section?

Here is the alignment for each one with the record of the opposing conference and our scenario sketch:

Arizona (8-4)Home: Oregon (9-4), State of Oregon (5-8), Washington (2-11), State of Washington (5-8) Road: USC (8-5), UCLA (8-5) Best case : 5 -1 finish / 13-5 in general Worst case: 3-3 finish / 11-7 in general

State of Arizona (8-4)Home: Oregon (9-4), State of Oregon (5-8), Washington (2-11), State of Washington (5-8) Road: USC (8-5), UCLA (8-5) Best case : 5 -1 finish / 13-5 in general Worst case: 2-4 finish / 10-8 in general

Colorado (9-4)Start: USC (8-5), UCLA (8-5) Road: Cal (4-8), Stanford (5-7), Utah (5-8) Best case: final 5-0 / 14-4 overall Worst case: 2-3 finals / 11-7 overall

Oregon (9-4)Home: State of Oregon (5-8), Cal (4-8), Stanford (5-7) Road: Arizona (8-4), State of Arizona (8-4) Best case: final 4-1 / 13 -5 Worst case: 2-3 finish / 11-7 overall

UCLA (8-5)Start: Arizona (8-4), State of Arizona (8-4) Road: Utah (5-8), Colorado (9-4), USC (8-5) Best case: final 3-2 / 11-7 in general case: 1-4 finish / 9-9 in general

USC (8-5)Start: Arizona (8-4), State of Arizona (8-4), UCLA (8-5) Road: Utah (5-8), Colorado (9-4) Best case: final 3-2 / 10-8 in general case: 1-4 finish / 9-9 in general

The most difficult section belongs to UCLA, which has two difficult home games, plus one of the most difficult trips in the conference and a visit to the USC.

We have marked 13 victories in the conference as the total required for seed number 1 (by the way, 12 more than 14).

To get there, the Bruins must go 5-0 against an alignment that is more likely to produce 0-5.

The easiest final (as it is) belongs to Colorado, which does not play with any of the other four-loss teams, gets its most difficult games at home and only faces opponents under .500 on the road.

Win four and the Buffaloes will be well positioned.

Hell, we wouldn't be surprised if CU ends 13-5 and wins the conference for two games.

1. Oregon (20-6 / 9-4)Last week: 2 Results: Beat Colorado 68-60 and Utah 80-62 Next: at Arizona State (Thursday) Comment: First Bol Bol, now N’Faly Dante. The great five-star men have not experienced much good fortune during their tours of Eugene.

2. Colorado (20-6 / 9-4)Last week: 1 Results: Lost in Oregon 68-60, won in Oregon State 69-47 Next: vs. USC (Thursday) Comment: The best record of the CU conference since joining the Pac-12 is 11-7. The Buffs have hit the mark only once, in their first year as a member.

3. State of Arizona (17-8 / 8-4)Last week: 3 Results: He won at Sanford 74-69 and at Cal 80-75 Next: vs. Oregon (Thursday) Comment: Six of the last seven games of the Sun Devils were decided by five points or less. Clearly, Bobby Hurley has taken a page from the Herm Edwards playbook … or vice versa.

4. UCLA (15-11 / 8-5)Last week: 4 Results: Beat the state of Washington 86-83 and Washington 67-57 Next: in Utah (Thursday) Comment: Tyger Campbell in the last nine games: 41 assists, 17 turnovers. UCLA in the last nine games: seven wins.

5. Arizona (18-7 / 8-4)Last week: 5 Results: He won in Cal 68-52 and Stanford 69-60 Next: vs Oregon State (Thursday) Comment: Thursday's issue would qualify as a cheat game, except for that 17-point beating in Corvallis . If motivation is a problem, cats have problems.

6. USC (19-7 / 8-5)Last week: 6 Results: Beat Washington 62-56 and Washington State 70-51 Next: in Colorado (Thursday) Comment: Trojans have a telling result. Although with them, that could take the form of a bad loss or a great victory.

7. Utah (14-11 / 5-8)Last week: 7 Results: Lost in Oregon State 70-51 and Oregon 80-62 Next: vs. UCLAComment: You are at home in conference playing: 5-1. Utes on the road in conference game: 0-7. Utes in general: it goes to that game 8-9 in Las Vegas.

8. State of Oregon (15-10 / 5-8)Last week: 10 Results: Beat Utah 70-51, lost to Colorado 69-47 Next: in Arizona (Thursday) Comment: "Those Beavers are unpredictable," boxes of chocolates said everywhere.

9. Stanford (16-9 / 5-7)Last week: 8 Results: Lost to Arizona State 74-69 and Arizona 69-60 Next: in Washington (Thursday) Comment: The Cardinal began the 4-0 conference game and has gone 1-7 since then, which he does That this season is no different. many of the last 10.

10. Washington State (14-12 / 5-8)Last week: 9 Results: Lost in UCLA 86-83 and USC 70-51 Next: vs. Cal (Wednesday) Comment: If the Cougars sweep this week, we could declare Kyle Smith the Pac-12 coach of the year, regardless of what happens (anywhere) the rest of the way.

11. Lime (10-15 / 4-8)Last week: 11 Results: Lost to Arizona 68-52 and Arizona State 80-75 Next: in Washington state (Wednesday) Comment: Deep in the conference, opponents are better prepared and counterattacks are essential for the success. The Bears are unfortunately short on available counter movements.

12. Washington (14-14 / 2-11)Last week: 12 Results: Lost in USC 62-56 and UCLA 67-57 Next: vs. Stanford (Thursday) Comment: The losing streak, now at eight, ends Thursday night.

