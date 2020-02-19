The EU will release plans to boost European companies, control Facebook, Google and Amazon – Latest news

The European Commission will launch the first of a series of proposals to help European companies exploit their rich treasure of industrial data and, at the same time, control the online giants Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc Google and Amazon.com Inc.

The data strategy and the artificial intelligence debate documents are part of a broader scheme to help European companies compete better with the US technology giants. UU. And Chinese companies with state aid in the digital world.

European digital and antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager and European industry chief Thierry Breton will present the proposals around noon. They will reach a final draft before the end of the year after comments from interested parties.

%MINIFYHTML0f9efcb042ecad36b057bf534fd9a3bb11% %MINIFYHTML0f9efcb042ecad36b057bf534fd9a3bb12%

The core of the EU data strategy is the creation of a single European data market and smaller data markets focused on key industries, according to a draft seen by Reuters last month.

Other elements include new rules that cover the use of cross-border data, data interoperability and standards related to manufacturing, climate change, the automotive industry, medical care, financial services, agriculture and energy.

One of the possibly controversial proposals requires the elimination of EU competition rules against the exchange of anti-competitive data.

In response to complaints about the power exercised by large online platforms, the Commission is also considering the introduction of rules to prevent these companies from unilaterally imposing conditions for data access and use or benefiting from this disproportionately.

The artificial intelligence discussion paper aims to establish a framework to govern the use of this technology used by a growing number of companies, a draft seen by Reuters showed. The rules would apply to high-risk sectors such as medical care, transportation and predictive surveillance.

It is expected that more burdensome rules known as the digital services law will be announced, which could force technology giants to assume more responsibility for their actions and content hosted on their platforms by the end of the year.

