The EU seeks to protect human rights through AI regulation | News

The European Union has presented a strategy to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), as it seeks to forge a different approach for market leaders: the United States and China. From smart devices to facial recognition, AI is the technology of the future and the EU is eager to play a central role in defining codes of conduct to safeguard people's rights.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports from Brussels.