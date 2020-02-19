The driver does not stop at the police and crashes the vehicle while circumventing agents in northwest Denver, police say.

A man wanted for a probation violation, which he was driving in northwest Denver, could not stop before the officers on Tuesday night and crashed shortly thereafter, police said.

The driver who did not stop and the driver of a secondary vehicle that was part of a collision of two vehicles were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, said Doug Schepman, a police spokesman.

The driver who allegedly eluded officers will be arrested when he is discharged from the hospital. In addition to eluding, he will face possession of a weapon for a previous criminal charge, Schepman said.

Another man in the vehicle driven by the alleged parole offender was searched with an arrest warrant and was arrested. A woman in the same vehicle was also arrested by the police.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of ​​West 41st Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, police said.

The lanes south of Sheridan were closed from avenues 40 to 42 by the incident.