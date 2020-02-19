The drinking water ordinance is introduced – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A site along the Detroit River where a seawall collapsed is causing pollution problems and now environmental defenders are pushing for the Detroit City Council to pass an ordinance to protect drinking water.

"It will require inspections on the boardwalk, which is again a vacuum at the state and federal levels," said Detroit City Councilman Raqueal Cantaneda-López.

%MINIFYHTMLbc97074c9a16cadb73083b878e78f41113% %MINIFYHTMLbc97074c9a16cadb73083b878e78f41114%

Protesters walked the picket lines outside Detroit City Hall on Tuesday while Cantaneda-Lopez led the charge by pushing for stricter regulations on the Detroit River.

%MINIFYHTMLbc97074c9a16cadb73083b878e78f41115% %MINIFYHTMLbc97074c9a16cadb73083b878e78f41116%

"The fear of pollution that is embedded in the ground will arise when the river and the sinkhole are really dredging and spreading in the water," he said.

Castaneda-López sponsors the ordinance presented to the council and describes measures to prevent future pollution of the river, which is a source of drinking water for millions.

The ordinance was introduced two months after a pier yielded spilling aggregates and exposing the river to toxic chemicals such as uranium, PCBS and cyanide.

The legislation supports the protection of drinking water by improving emergency management procedures, mandatory permits and the application of sanctions and fines.

The ordinance now goes to the public health and safety committee for consideration.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.