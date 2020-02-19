The city's $ 61,000 mistake costs a man the sale of his home on the south side – Up News Info Chicago

%MINIFYHTMLb5640ed4f5c46c3ac3240dd40cba9afd11% %MINIFYHTMLb5640ed4f5c46c3ac3240dd40cba9afd12%

– The house was full, the inspection passed, all that remained was to sign on the dotted lines.

"It's a very difficult sale," Hamza Alkamel said of his house on the South Side. "It is an undesirable area."

His house had been in the market since April 2019, and finding a buyer for November of that year was no easy task.

"I worked very hard to achieve this agreement," Alkamel said.

According to the Alkamel zip code, houses remain in the market for an average of 61 days, nine days longer than the average house in the Chicago market in the last 12 months, according to data from Realtor.com.

After months of anticipation, the closure was within reach: February 7. But the day before the deal was closed, he received an unwanted call.

"My lawyer called me and said:" You owe $ 61,000, "Alkamel said. “I was stunned. I'm like what? "

This inexplicable bill suddenly stopped his plans.

According to the Chicago municipal code, homeowners cannot sell their home until they receive a "Full Payment Certification,quot; from the Department of Water Administration stating that they have paid their water bill.

His previous bill paled in comparison: a mere $ 650, which had been paid in full the previous month.

Alkamel also hired a plumber to rule out the possibility of a leak that contributes to the unexplained invoice. Once the plumber confirmed that there were no leaks, Alkamel and his lawyer thought the city would quickly solve this obvious mistake in time for its closure.

They thought badly.

In our previous research, Up News Info 2 researchers showed how the city gave a hose to a Vietnam veteran with a $ 10,700 bill so he couldn't afford to live in his home; they charged a widow for the equivalent of what six families would use for water; and hammered a small West Side church with a $ 6,000 bill, even though he was exempt.

The city also did not hesitate to host Alkamel.

"The water department didn't even stop," Alkamel said. "They said we don't care about their closure."

When he asked the city to solve the problem before it was closed, customer service representatives said that the earliest they could begin to "investigate,quot; the problem was on February 19.

"They said," Take it or leave it. "

That was his best offer: an appointment 12 days after the closing of Alkamel.

As the unpaid water bill prevented Alkamel from transferring the title, his buyer could legally withdraw from the deal, unharmed.

"All my plans simply fall in part," Alkamel said.

Despite expressing the urgency his situation required, the city refused to compromise.

"My wife is sick," Alkamel said. "She is disabled and is very depressed due to the situation."

Desperate to save the sale of his home, Alkamel offered the buyer a $ 17,000 discount just so they wouldn't withdraw from the sale. Then, he contacted the Up News Info 2 researchers for help.

We met Alkamel on February 10 and immediately called the city, urging them to take action.

Two hours later, he had a negative balance of $ 14 in his account. Surprisingly, a test that was initially supposed to take twelve days had condensed into a two-hour process.

"It was an extremely easy solution," Alkamel said.

In a statement to Up News Info 2, the city said: "An inaccurate reading was made of the resident's water meter that resulted in a high water bill."

The Department of Finance (DOF) and the Department of Water Management (DWM) work together to ensure that residents have continuous access to high quality water. In this specific case, an inaccurate reading of the resident's water meter was performed that resulted in a high water bill. After the customer contacted the City on 2/6/2020 to question their water bill, the DOF Customer Service Division immediately opened a service order to verify the meter reading and made arrangements for the DWM reread the meter the next day (2/7/2020). Based on the accurate reading of the water meter obtained that day, a billing adjustment was made to the customer's account. This billing error was resolved in two business days. The City reminds residents that if they have questions about water billing or to establish a payment plan, please call 312.744.4426, and for matters related to water in your home, please call 312.744.6635 .

But it was too late: the buyer withdrew from the sale.

The $ 61,000 bill not only caused the buyer to distrust the sale, but when they saw that Alkamel was willing to lower the price, they asked for more deductions than he could offer.

"The saw I'm desperate," he said.

In addition, no customer service representative seemed sympathetic or apologized for the fact that their sale had not been carried out due to the city's error.

"I am from the Middle East, there is no corruption there as high as here," Alkamel said.

The city erased Alkamel's bill, but larger and more systematic problems still affect the billing process. Specifically, the city refuses to exercise common sense amnesty when clients contact them to request assistance.

Without our help, Kerry and Helene Kohn could still be hooked by their tenant's scandalous water bill; Kathy Zook may still be paying for the water that six families use; Vietnam veteran Rodney Andrews could be prevented from living in his home; and Pastor Veronica Day would be responsible for an invoice she should never have received.

But the water billing system should not require investigative reporters to advocate that customers receive a fair bill.

To help change the fundamental problems with current water billing policies, we send the following email to more than 100 municipal and state officials, think tanks and others with our findings and possible solutions.

Hi: Since 2018, Up News Info 2 researchers have registered unfair, incorrect and potentially illegal water billing practices in Chicago. Our next piece runs this Sunday night. Here is a preview: https://bit.ly/2sQTmod Chicago billed the Kohn $ 60,120. We saved them $ 33,094. Chicago billed Larry Richardson $ 17,712 We saved him $ 17,201 Chicago billed Pastor Hickman $ 9,212 We saved him $ 7,200 Our initial series entitled "Getting Hosed,quot; won the 2019 Emmy Award for best "political and government,quot; reporting. "Getting Hosed,quot; hasn't moved politics yet, but it has our viewers. There are dozens more stories in the pipe. Water is the most basic utility of our society. Providing safe and affordable drinking water is also the most basic responsibility of our government institutions. We can look at Flint, Michigan, as an example of destructive impact when that duty fails. With that as a backdrop, we have found in Chicago: rates have risen 300% since 2011. More than 7,000 accounts owe more than $ 10,000. Thousands of people are overdue and cannot obtain building permits, transfer property titles, therefore, the properties cannot be sold or improved and, therefore, businesses and neighborhoods languish. More than 180,000 accounts have not yet been measured, they assume estimates at best. Former water commissioner Tom Powers told Up News Info 2 researcher Pam Zekman in 2013 that the Chicago system was "outdated." Our reports show a continuous regression. We are approaching elected officials with the question, are you interested in reconciling this growing crisis? Examples: A Vietnam war hero has a bill of almost $ 11,000 despite never using water: https://cbsloc.al/36HZjSC A widow is charged for what 6 families would use: https://cbsloc.al/35ETO6z A couple billed $ 60,000 for the water their tenant refused to pay, while the City gave the tenant $ 500k in government contracts: https://cbsloc.al/2Gf9OE4 | The tracking: https://cbsloc.al/2vJ2A3y Mayor Lori Lightfoot stopped the measurement due to concerns about the annoying lead pipes. While the mitigation of ongoing lead poisoning is critical, at the same time, a meter freeze exacerbates the regression of assessed billing, general rates and fines. Most alarming are the city's vacancy rates of up to $ 1,200 a year. We ask that you look at Sunday night and respond by contacting me with thoughts and ideas for the next steps. Thank you.

Not a single policy maker moved to take action.

"You are supposed to help people," Alkamel said.

Alkamel moved here from New York, bought and then sold a house, that's the American dream. In Chicago, that dream is back in the market, with a $ 17,000 discount.

"I'm going to move as soon as I can," Alkamel said. "You could see what they did to me, and who wants to stay here when the city treats you that way?"