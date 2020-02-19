The Champions League is right and wrong: Tottenham's problems multiply as Liverpool also expects a change | Soccer news

From Tottenham's problems to why Liverpool cannot be ruled out, we summarize the conversation points of the Champions League action in the middle of the week.

Cumulative problems for Mourinho

José Mourinho sees Tottenham lose to RB Leipzig

Tottenham has work to do to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League after falling 1-0 at home to RB Leipzig on Wednesday night in the first leg of his last 16 games. The Spurs were the second best for much of the competition and could have been behind more goals before a late rally almost got a draw when Giovani Lo Celso hit the wood.

But for Jose Mourinho it seems that Spurs problems are accumulating. The manager was depressed about the possible fracture of Heung-Min Son's arm that ended the season and after the loss to Leipzig lamented his lack of attack options, the fact that Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombele had just returned from the layoffs and the quick response time they had. before facing Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday at lunchtime.

In addition to Chelsea, there is another key meeting between the first four with Wolves, a tie in the fifth round of the FA Cup with Norwich and a complicated Premier League trip to Burnley before the return leg with Leipzig on March 10.

It's a couple of decisive weeks for the Tottenham season, and Mourinho knows it.

Peter Smith

Hope in the defeat of Liverpool?

Saúl Niguez celebrates his first Atlético de Madrid game against Liverpool

"It's part time, we're 1-0 down," Klopp said after his third loss of the season. Not only is it halftime, but Liverpool will have the advantage of a local crowd in three weeks.

On Tuesday, the atmosphere did nothing for them. Diego Simeone toured the band line as a young full-back, leading the crowd and their players to one of those masterful defensive performances on a deafening night at the Wanda Metropolitano. No wonder they make the technical area so large …

But unlike Liverpool's other two losses this season, not everything is necessarily lost, and Klopp can be encouraged by Tuesday night's performance.

Yes, they did not register a target shot, but Liverpool completely dominated the ball and, more importantly, moved the ball quickly into dangerous areas.

Atlético de Madrid allowed gaps to appear, but Liverpool's final pass was usually lost. Correct that and add Anfield's cauldron to the mix, and the champions will feel safe to change this.

However, they may need one of those infamous bombings, with the visitor goal now only at stake for the Spanish side.

Gerard Brand

Haaland shares continue to increase

Erling Haaland has been getting stronger

It was another record night for Erling Haaland, as his double assured Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

The goals took his account to 10 in seven Champions League games and he has now scored 11 times since joining Dortmund in January from RB Salzburg.

And the records keep falling for the 19-year-old.

Haaland's shot map of the game open in the Champions League this season

Now he has the highest number of goals of any player for a club in the top five European leagues (all competitions) since his debut in Dortmund in January. He is also the first Dortmund player to score in his debut in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.

The Norwegian, who has scored 39 goals in the club so far this season, is only the second player to score 10 goals in the Champions League as a teenager, after Kylian Mbappe (13), and the first to do so in a single campaign in the competition. And he has more goals in the competition than Atlético de Madrid (9) and Barcelona (9).

Your stock continues to increase even more!

Oliver Yew