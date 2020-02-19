The CDC says the new coronavirus is even more dangerous than we thought – BGR

The Chinese coronavirus that has been spreading like wildlife in parts of the country and appearing in other parts of the world can be even more dangerous than we all assumed. A new study by the Chinese CDC says the virus is actually more contagious than similar viruses that have caused large-scale problems in the past, including SARS.

This is particularly interesting because, so far, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 disease is actually less deadly than many of its peers. The mortality rate is significantly lower than that of SARS, but being more infectious means more cases and, as a result, more deaths in general.

So far, about 45,000 confirmed cases of the new viral infection have been counted, and approximately 1,023 of those people have died. That makes the Covid-19 mortality rate around 2.3%, compared to the mortality rates of other outbreaks such as SARS, which were almost 10%.

"My opinion and that of many of my colleagues is that the maximum mortality rate … is less than 2%," said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in an interview with CNN. "What is probably not counted is a large number of people who are asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic, so the denominator of their equation is much larger."

That, at least, is good news. However, the rapid rate of spread of the virus and the fact that it can jump from person to person, even when an individual does not show clear symptoms of being infected, makes it a terrifying situation.

Image source: DIVYAKANT SOLANKI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock