The Catholic dioceses of Colorado have paid $ 1.2 million in the first 10 of 87 sexual abuse claims

The three Catholic dioceses of Colorado have paid a total of $ 1.2 million to 10 victims who were abused by priests as children, and the program administrators still have 77 more claims to process.

Eighty-seven people requested reparations under the program, which allows victims to request compensation without filing a public lawsuit and avoid submitting to the contentious judicial process that would follow. If the victims accept the money, they agree not to file a lawsuit, although they can still speak publicly about the abuse they suffered.

Camille Biros, one of the program administrators, declined to say how much each prize amounted, but said individual payments on similar programs ranged from $ 5,000 to $ 500,000.

The 87 people who filed a complaint represent approximately half of the 166 children who were mistreated by diocesan priests of Colorado, according to a state-led investigation. But the investigation and reparation program for victims have limited scope. People who were mistreated by priests of religious orders, such as Jesuits or Franciscans, or who were adults at the time of their abuse are not eligible to receive payments.

Excluding priests from the religious order of the investigation and the reparations program means that approximately one third of all publicly accused clerics will not be investigated, and their victims will not be able to file claims.

The deadline to file a claim for repairs was January 31, although Biros said the repair program would consider accepting a late request if the person showed a valid reason for the loss of the court.

Program administrators, Biros and Kenneth Feinberg, have denied four claims. The most common reasons for denying a claim are that the claim does not fit the program parameters, Biros said.

"It could be something as simple as the victim was not a minor at the time of abuse, or it could be a priest of a religious order, or it could be that the priest was with another diocese and the victim did not know," she said. .

The dioceses of Colorado agreed to pay any amount determined by Biros and Feinberg, as well as the bill for the work of the administrators. Dioceses have said that the money used to pay claims does not come from donations from parishioners.

The Colorado repair program is small compared to others that Biros and Feinberg have administered in Pennsylvania and New York. Each of those programs had hundreds of claims, Biros said. Dioceses in Pennsylvania have paid more than $ 84 million to 564 victims so far, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

A bipartisan bill presented by Colorado lawmakers on February 12 aims to eliminate the statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault who wish to file a lawsuit. The current law prohibits most victims of child sexual assault from filing a lawsuit after more than six years from the date they turn 18.

However, if approved, the bill would not apply retroactively to cases that have already approved the statute of limitations.