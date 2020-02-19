The Brooklyn Nets protect Kyrie Irving indefinitely with a shoulder problem | NBA News

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is out indefinitely as he once again experiences problems with his right shoulder.

Irving missed 26 games with a shoulder injury earlier this season. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said Tuesday that Irving is scheduled to see a shoulder specialist later this week.

Atkinson said he will be a different specialist than Irving saw in December and hopes to have a clearer calendar according to Irving's situation after the appointment.

Earlier this season, Irving said he wanted to avoid shoulder surgery and rehabilitate the injury. He received a cortisone injection almost two months ago and returned to action on January 12.

There is some concern that the reverse shoulder could end the season. But Atkinson said he "didn't want to go there."

Atkinson said there was no specific incident that led to the last setback.

"The shoulder is a difficult thing," said Atkinson. "I think it was something intermittent where it's bothering you. Some days you feel good, some days you don't feel good. But I think it got to the point that it was, & # 39; hey, let's see another specialist. & # 39;"

Irving, who turns 28 in March, averages 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds in his first season with the Nets. He signed a four-year, $ 136 million contract as a free agent in July.

