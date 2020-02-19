The Broderick Hunter model calls Iggy Azalea & # 39; Black Queen of Rap & # 39; and the Internet is confused

%MINIFYHTMLf02a2fd4c07cad4c7ceb6ec0c7362acd11% %MINIFYHTMLf02a2fd4c07cad4c7ceb6ec0c7362acd12%

Instagram

Accessing her Twitter account, the 29-year-old model says: "I just want them to know that Iggy Azalea was the black queen of the rap we deserved, but they let her go."

Up News Info –

Broderick hunter He made some confusing comments on Wednesday, February 19. The model managed to confuse many of his Twitter followers when he went to the bird site to accumulate praise for Iggy Azalea and they even call her the "black queen of rap".

Alongside a GIF of a black man who climbed into a car while laughing, Broderick wrote: "Before going to these meetings, I just want you to know that Iggy Azalea was the black queen of the rap we deserved, but they let her go through the cracks. We'll save it for later conversation. "

%MINIFYHTMLf02a2fd4c07cad4c7ceb6ec0c7362acd13% %MINIFYHTMLf02a2fd4c07cad4c7ceb6ec0c7362acd14%

%MINIFYHTMLf02a2fd4c07cad4c7ceb6ec0c7362acd15% %MINIFYHTMLf02a2fd4c07cad4c7ceb6ec0c7362acd16%

Broderick Hunter praised Iggy Azalea.

Although there is a possibility that he is trolling, people still felt confused at the time they read his post. "Broderick, are you alright, baby? Is everything alright at home?" someone asked, while another commented: "Ew. After all these years of craving you, I am finally disappointed." Another refused to believe that Broderick made the comment by saying, "I really hope someone hacked your Twitter because this is not a baby."

"It's too early for this man … Save this when Twitter from the west coast is also active … we need all the help with this one," wrote a different person. "None of this tweet makes sense to me. Am I not getting sarcasm?" another seemed confused, as someone else reminded him: "It's the month of black history. Have a little respect for our name."

There were also people who thought I might be confusing Azealia Banks for Iggy "I think you meant love from Azealia Banks," said one person. "Do you mean azealia banks? Because none of this squared. Not even the gif," someone said, while another echoed, "This is Iggy, I think you mean Azealia Banks, which is talented but will not come out alone. so it's problematic. "