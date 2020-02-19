The bones found in Mission Viejo's backyard are human remains – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The remains found in a backyard of Mission Viejo are human, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's department, homicide investigators would now work to try to identify the person, how he died and how long it happened.

"The next step would obviously be to try to identify a person, whether through DNA, that if we have the ability to do it, we will try to do it," said Lt. Kevin Navarro. "It's almost an automatic that we would try in this case, it will only be a matter of what we have to work with."

Authorities said they did not know if the investigation would turn into a murder investigation, as they continued to collect evidence.

According to a sheriff's spokesman, the owner of the house in the 24000 block of Via Madrugada was digging holes for a fence in his backyard on Monday when he found a partial skull and bone fragments in a bag. A neighbor called the sheriff's department, who answered and launched an investigation, but no other remains were found.

"The skull probably, if it's a complete skull, would probably give us the most information," said Danna Bran, vice forensic anthropologist.

According to Bran, the department could determine the age and sex of the person depending on the condition of the skull.

The investigation was ongoing, although sheriff's officials said the current owner of the house was not under suspicion and that there was no immediate threat to the public.